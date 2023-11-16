For Spring ‘24, Julie Vino’s bridal collection, shown recently at Bridal Fashion Week, created magic on the runway. The looks were breathtaking as they flowed down the runway. Shapes were body-fitting, fit-to-flair, and often in stunning mermaid silhouettes. Today, bridal design perfection is found in the details of delicate lace techniques, intricate embroidery, hand-beaded crystals, and full-beaded lace gowns. Every one of her wedding dresses was infused with romance.



This New Zealand-based bridal brand offers an expansive line of stylish cuts and size ranges. Their goal is to make all brides feel and look their best. At Hera Couture’s show, bridal gowns embodied an innovative design and timeless elegance. These looks reflected a holistic sustainability, made-to-order craftsmanship and lasting quality.

Note: In a world of disposable fashion, your bridal gown should be a cherished keepsake. Hera Couture exemplifies responsible design practices such as quality workmanship and style.



The big news of the week was the growth of the bridal wholesale market. Grace Loves Lace introduced an exquisite collection of wedding gowns. The company was founded by Megan Ziems nearly 13 years ago. “We have been getting requests to go into the wholesale business,” Ziems said. “We are thrilled to focus on this new avenue.” Aside from the discount bridal stores like David’s Bridal, wholesale bridal operations will help to cut costs for brides-to-be, while still donning a beautiful gown for your walk down the aisle.



Grace Loves Lace designs are meticulously conceived and developed in the brand’s Australian studio, under the creative guidance of Ziems and her head designer, Rosie. They are supported by a team of in-house pattern-makers, cutters and seamstresses. The brand’s unwavering passion for authentic dressmaking and design transcends every aspect of gown development and manufacturing. Their designs are rooted in the belief that quality triumphs over quantity.



As Grace Loves Lace embarks on their new wholesale chapter, their designs and services are available at their stores. In New York, they are located at 43 Wooster St., New York, NY 10013. www.graceloveslace.com. They also have stores in Washington D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

