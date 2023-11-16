I can’t be the only person deeply concerned about our democratic republic. This country seems to be coming apart at the seams and I am constantly reminded of just how fragile our democracy is with each passing election cycle. If we have any hope of moving forward in a productive and inclusive direction, we must become more participatory and aware.

Our recent election on November 7 had yet another abysmal participation rate. Fewer than a quarter of eligible New Yorkers bothered to vote. Indeed, this was an odd-year election and there was no race for members of the House or Senate, never mind governor or president on the ballot. However, we did have races for City Council members, judges, and even ballot initiatives related to spending. Why would we ignore elections where individuals are in charge of billions of dollars? Why would we ignore a race to elect judges who decide the fate of our families and communities?



Yes, New Yorkers are asked to go to the polls quite often. Depending on where you live, you could go to the polls every year. Most New Yorkers have the ability to go to the polls more than twice every three out of four years. Sadly, many people are ignoring their civic duty and social responsibility, and resting on the tired argument that “nothing changes” or that “both parties are the same.” These statements couldn’t be further from the truth.

With the rhetoric of the 45th president, this country is careening swiftly toward fascism and isolationism. We cannot become a nation that vilifies immigrants and seeks to strip away hard-fought civil rights policies.

So many of us are incredibly busy or stressed in our lives, but voting and paying attention to the actions of our leaders must be built into our priorities.



I have never been so uncertain about the future of our city, our state, and our federal government. As the FBI questions the past actions of the mayor, as Governor Kathy Hochul tries to gain footing in a state that is increasingly become more “red,” and as sitting president Joe Biden is currently tied in the polls with a man who has state and federal indictments in four jurisdictions, I am unsure about why so many Americans are choosing to ignore the dangers that lie ahead if we do not correct the ship…and soon.



I implore our readers to make political education a part of their daily lives. As I tell my students, reading the news should be like brushing your teeth: done in the morning, ideally at night as well, and if you’re really good, done throughout the day. The future and success of our nation depend on our participation.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023–2024 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

Like this: Like Loading...