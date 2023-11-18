Singers Brandy and Jon Batiste are among the many celebrities appearing at the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade scheduled for Thursday.

R&B groups En Vogue, Bel Biv Devoe and rapper and singer Paul Russell will also perform at this year’s parade.

“For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration and togetherness,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our talented team of Macy’s Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation’s most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning.”

The 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC, Thursday, Nov. 23, from 9:00 a.m. to noon across time zones.

