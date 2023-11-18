On Friday, DoorDash partnered with Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) to give away Thanksgiving turkeys to 210 families in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx facing food insecurity this holiday season.

DoorDash also provided $1,000 in DoorDash gift cards to NMIC as part of its Community Credits program, which will allow community partners to further help ease the burden for families in need.

According to a 2022 report, an estimated 1.2 million New York City residents are food insecure, meaning that they struggle to feed themselves and their families on a daily basis. This holiday season, DoorDash is furthering their mission is to empower the communities they operate in by fighting food insecurity at the hyper-local level. Over the course of the next week, DoorDash will be partnering with elected officials and community organizations on the front lines fighting food insecurity to ensure that every family has access to nutritious food this Thanksgiving holiday.

