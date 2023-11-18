Is your church, organization or business hosting a free Thanksgiving meal? Email our Digital Editor at josh.barker@amsterdamnews.com to get your event added.

Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at the House of Justice, located at 106 W. 145th Street in Harlem on Thursday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Church-Flatbush Community Alliance is hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon and winter supply distribution on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kings Theatre Courtyard located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn. Food and items will be distributed while supplies last.

The Goddard Riverside Community Center is hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, Nov. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. The community center is located at 593 Columbus Avenue, Manhattan.

The Rock Churches Worldwide is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 23. meals will be served at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The church 57-02 Hoffman Drive, Queens.

