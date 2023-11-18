The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is holding its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Feast and Coat Drive for homeless students Saturday from noon to 2pm.

Guests will include about 160 public school students ages 5 to 18 from city shelters across the five boroughs, including children from recent migrant families.

In addition to a Thanksgiving meal, children will also be able to participate in a variety of activities and crafts, including hat coloring, rock painting, magnet creations, and gel print painting with artist Sharon Volpe. There will also be high-school students from city career programs on-site to do hair, nails, makeup, and face painting for the students. Each child will also leave with a new coat, along with a hat, gloves, or scarf.

The Department of Education selected the shelters and arranged for chaperons and transportation.

