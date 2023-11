Williamsburg Charter High School (WCHS) and Club Adam, Inc. are hosting a free pre-Thanksgiving event on Monday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be food, raffles, live entertainment and gifts for students. WCHS students will give a keynote address on how they would go about changing the world.

The high school is located at 198 Varet Street, Brooklyn.

Like this: Like Loading...