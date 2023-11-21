As the holidays approach, a profound movement is gaining momentum, directing economic power toward supporting African, African-American, and Afro-Latino businesses. Each dollar spent becomes a catalyst for empowerment.

This year’s collaboration between Google and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. reveals an innovative concept: Black-owned Friday. This shift urges consumers to align purchases with values, championing Black-owned businesses during the festive period.

Google, along with artist-entrepreneur Keke Palmer, pioneered this movement. Their collaboration birthed a transformative music video, redefining Black Friday. Palmer’s rendition of “100% Pure Love,” now “Black-Owned Friday (100% Supporting),” featuring Crystal Waters, marks an homage just shy of the song’s 30th anniversary. Directed by Andre Muir, the video spotlights 12 African American-owned businesses, 25 brands, and more than 50 unique products nationwide.

“Known as Keke ‘Keep A Bag’ Palmer, I’m passionate about supporting small businesses, especially Black-owned ones,” Palmer said. “When Google approached me for their Black-owned Friday campaign, my response was ‘100%.’”

Muir shared his excitement about the initiative: “This rendition aimed to spotlight Black entrepreneurship. Supporting Black-owned businesses isn’t seasonal—it’s year-round. I wanted to showcase diverse ownership, shedding light on businesses from laundromats to designers, emphasizing spaces where Black creativity reigns.”

This cultural and economic shift, led by African American Gen Z, captivates attention and a range of brands seeks to tap into this demographic’s substantial economic potential. Black Gen Z embraces a profound belief in spirituality, echoing the broader African-American community’s essence.

With an estimated $1.6 trillion spending power, a clarion call resonates: Reinvest in our communities.

Diana Patricia Nembhard, co-owner of International Beauty Supply, passionately advocates for ongoing support. Her blog underscores the importance of sustaining these businesses year-round.

This season, let’s uplift communities by championing African American-owned businesses, embodying empowerment through conscientious consumption.Visit g.co/blackownedfriday to support 100% Black-owned businesses beyond the holiday rush, explore more at g.co/blackownedfriday, and join the movement for enduring support.

