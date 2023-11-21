Last Friday, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso hosted a Thanksgiving food distribution event at Brooklyn Borough Hall in partnership with UA3 and Hispanic Federation.

“Thanksgiving is a reminder to slow down, practice gratitude, and enjoy the company of loved ones. However, for many Brooklynites, the holiday can exacerbate the hardships of food insecurity,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “While we have much work to do to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry any day of the year, I’m so grateful to our incredible partners and my staff for putting delicious and nutritious food on holiday tables all over our borough. I wish all of Brooklyn a very joyous Thanksgiving!”

Staff distributed over 50,000 pounds of fresh produce, non-perishables, and other food items to more than 140 houses of worship, community kitchens, and other community-based organizations addressing food insecurity and homelessness.

The distribution event was made possible by the support of National Grid, Citizens, Wegmans, Hunts Point Produce Market, Optimum, and Ponce Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...