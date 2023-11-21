Mayor Ras J. Baraka, HelloFresh, ShopRite of Newark, Table to Table, and Colavita distributed 3,600 complete Thanksgiving turkey dinners and additional food products to Newark residents this week at Newark’s Training Recreation Education Center (TREC). The distribution was free and open to the public via drive-through and walk-up.

“Thanksgiving is particularly meaningful in Newark because it is a city which unites to give,” said Baraka. “Today we hold our city’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaway and celebrate a remarkable milestone – 2 million meals distributed in partnership with HelloFresh through the ‘Meals with Meaning’ program. These wonderful accomplishments are born of a true collaboration where each partner gives and receives with generosity and joy.”

The event also celebrated a donation milestone of 2 million meals for HelloFresh’s Meals with Meaning program, in partnership with the City. This outreach program began at the beginning of the COVID shutdown in April 2020, providing free meal kits to Newark residents facing food insecurity. The program continues to this day, with volunteers packing and distributing 1,300 boxes per week at locations rotating through the city’s five wards.

In addition to the 3,600 turkeys distributed, HelloFresh provided 3,600 side dish kits, a holiday recipe card, and an extra pasta and pesto dish. The event was also sponsored by Colavita, Table to Table, and WSL Produce House.

Like this: Like Loading...