Carl Clay is a man of the theater and of his Queens community who creates plays that talk directly and boldly about issues in our Black communities. At Black Spectrum Theatre (177th Street and Baisley Boulevard), people get to come in and experience a slice of life they can definitely relate to.

Clay brings out the solid foundations that our ancestors have given us and tells the truth about how we as a people don’t stick together. He writes funny plays, but they also always have an important message that has to be realized.

In his recent work “The Last Block Association,” which he wrote and directed, he wrote about Pauline, president of a block association in Queens. (It was lovely to read, in the show program, that his inspiration for this play was his parents, who ran their local block association when he was a child, and that he participates in block associations now as an adult.) This play gives a great deal of information about the pride of Black homeowners, the spirit of wanting to protect the community, but also the negative feelings that come with people of different cultures moving into one’s neighborhood.

As Pauline tried to not only maintain the block association, but to improve it, she was faced with many obstacles, from arguing neighbors to police targeting a young Black man and falsely arresting him; to a young, single mother illegally living In a neighbor’s basement while they were gone.

With all these issues, the last thing this block needed was gentrification. Pauline was ready to welcome neighbors, but she saw the danger to the block when a new family moved in and tried to get neighbors to sell their homes. Pauline and her neighbors had different situations happening in their lives, but most could come together to say, “You will not break up this block.”

Pauline’s neighbors include Tina, a single mom struggling to survive; Jamal, a young man active in the Black Lives Matter Movement; and Mr. Brown, an older homeowner who is the love target of Ms. Josey, an older homeowner who is desperate not to be alone and truly appreciates Mr. Brown’s demeanor. Mr. Hart is rude, crude, and will go beyond usual means to make sure his block is kept intact. Mr. Strong is the untidy neighbor suffering from some mental issues.

Then there are the two quarreling neighbors, Mas-Mood and Farmer. They live next door to each other and bicker constantly.

The final player in this story is Mr. Yankovic, who is honest about the fact that he will not be the only Jewish person living there if he has any say-so. He does not understand the importance or the history of these Black and brown families on this block.

This was a story that showed that money does not have to be everything. We can learn to appreciate each other and work with each other.

The cast was definitely to be appreciated. Ashlee Danielle was wonderful as Pauline. Jade Mason was hilarious as the comic relief Ms. Josey. Aaron Watkins was amusing as Mr. Brown. Fulton C. Hodges was delightful as the rude and crude Mr. Hart; he always has fun with his roles and so do we.

Swavian Loney was quite entertaining as Farmer as was Amer Zafer as Mas-Mood. Darnell Shelton was funny as Mr. Strong, Joy Renee gave a stellar performance as Tina. Matthew Sirju was stirring as Jamal. Kevin Shivcharran gave a memorable performance as Mr. Yankovic.

“The Last Block Association” just closed, but is scheduled to come back in February 2024, so it is something you can put on your calendar. For more information, visit www.blackspectrum.net or call 718-723-1800.

