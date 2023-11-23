Actresses Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks were all in attendance at a special screening of “The Color Purple” on November 20 at Vue West End in London, England. Other cast members who also attended included Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins as well as director Blitz Bazawule. The musical version of The Color Purple has already been on Broadway twice and now it has been turned into a movie with Oprah Winfrey, who was nominated for an Academy award in the original film, as one of the producers. H.E.R., Halle Bailey and Aunjanue Ellis also star in the flick, which opens Christmas Day…….

Although Cassandra Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him November 16 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the rape allegations against Combs have cost him at least one employee at his Revolt TV media company, reports Page Six. On November 20, popular podcaster Dawn Montgomery announced on X that she would be stepping down from the role because of Ventura’s allegations against the rap mogul. Montgomery posted, “I won’t be signing on to do the third season of @revolttv’s ‘Monuments To Me’ podcast. I am a SA survivor and I cannot be part of a show that’s supposed to uplift Black women while Diddy leads the company,” she wrote, adding, “Believe Black Women.” ……

On November 16, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosted its 15th annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music event in Atlanta, Georgia. Presented by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul department, ASCAP Women Behind the Music recognizes and encourages female trailblazers in the music community by honoring songwriters, artists and executives across the industry. ASCAP honored Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Summer Walker, LVRN Executive Vice President and General Manager Amber Grimes and Atlantic Records Senior Director of A&R Sammye-Ruth Scott for their leadership, art, and contributions to the music industry. Guests enjoyed a beautiful reception with music provided by DJ Tee Y…….

The SRG-ILS Group (Universal Music Group/Virgin Music) announced the arrival of Lalah Hathaway to the SRG family. The five-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter/producer and 10-time Grammy nominee’s long-awaited follow up to her 2018 Grammy nominated album “Honestly” is currently being completed for release in early 2024. Said Claude Villani, CEO The SRG/ILS Group, “Lalah Hathaway is perhaps the finest vocalist on the planet, period! We welcome her with open arms to SRG/ILS Group. Expect greatness!” ….

