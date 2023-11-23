Thanksgiving has never been one of my favorite holidays. I always felt the focus was on eating way too much, watching way too much football, and ignoring the historical struggles of indigenous people who were living on the land well before “Americans” came. The holiday always felt like an overindulgence, as well as a revisionist history of the ills that the settlers inflicted on this land. However, I will admit, as I get older, the meaning of Thanksgiving is shifting for me and I am much more appreciative of this dedicated day to celebrate with family and friends.

The history of this nation is brutal. The settlers attempted to eradicate native peoples after a dinner that was essentially a ruse. I am learning more about the history of indigenous people so I can properly honor their legacies and contributions while celebrating and eating.

I am blessed to have deep connections with family and friends who have essentially become family members over the years. Each Thanksgiving, when I sit down at the table, I am reminded of just how thankful I am to still have both of my parents alive and healthy. I look around and see the faces of people I genuinely love. And I look at the delicious food in front of me and am so grateful for the bounty that is present.

In addition to the abundance of food, I think of the various recipes passed down from generation to generation when family members had very different economic and political circumstances. I think of my loving grandmother and how she taught me her sweet potato pie recipe or how my father smokes the turkey on the grill no matter the rain, snow, hail, or elements outside. I see the dishes from friends that represent their various heritages and stories from their loved ones and ancestors as well.

This year, as with every year, there are families who cannot afford to sit down and have laughter and debates over the Thanksgiving table. Some people must work during the dinner hour. Some people do not have a home to even put a table in. Others may not feel like celebrating because of having lost a loved one and the memories are too hard to handle. So many different experiences on Thanksgiving must be acknowledged. Because of this, I am trying to reframe my attitude and focus on gratitude.

I am grateful to be able to have another year with family and friends. I am grateful for the abundance in front of me. And I am committed to making sure I can support a family (or an institution helping families) to ensure others have the opportunity to make memories on this complicated day.

So, Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC; host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023–2024 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

