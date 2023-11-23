The Hunter College women’s volleyball team played well all season, finishing with an overall record of 22-10, and an undefeated 7-0 in conference play. The Hawks won their eighth CUNY AC title in nine seasons and with it a return trip to the NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Tournament. Although the season ended with a loss to the nationally ranked University of Mary Washington, Hunter played hard and kept each set close.



“The end of last year, we graduated a few players who played major roles on the team,” said head coach Andrew Woolward. “Fortunately, we were able to get in a few new players, including Tessa Winkleman, who was a major addition for us. When the season started, obviously one of our biggest goals was to make it to the NCAA Tournament.”



Despite some injuries along the way, Woolward said the talent and commitment of the players carried them to their goals. Once people were healthy, they were poised for success.



Division III does not have athletic scholarships. Also, many students at CUNY institutions have multiple obligations. In addition to their studies, some student-athletes have jobs. Even the coach has another profession. Woolward is an occupational therapist with his own private practice.



“Hunter has a tradition of winning, so it’s getting them at the recruitment process to buy into that vision, buy into that legacy,” Woolward said. “It takes a certain amount of dedication to do that. Along with that, you have to be a student. It’s finding those student-athletes who can do both.”



As for Woolward, he said he has a very demanding life outside of Hunter volleyball, but he’s able to do it because he is adept at planning and scheduling, a skill he imparts to his athletes. He also has a passion for volleyball, having been a standout student-athlete at Brooklyn College, where he was inducted into its hall of fame.



The team will lose six seniors to graduation, so Woolward expects the spring season will focus on training for returning players. “It’s 16 days of practice, and then we end for spring break,” he said. “We will spend the time working on refining skills, both individually and as a team during the spring season. Then, we come back in the fall with whoever I’m able to add to the roster.”

