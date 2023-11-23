Rebirth of A New Nation: This numerical cycle week allows things to unfold naturally just as a joker always shows its poker face. Speaking of jokers and poker, face the full moon in Gemini at 4 degrees; not everything you hear is true. It’s a great time to talk things out and to try to control your mentality, emotions, temper, and sexual nature during this full moon, as some things that are hidden or were missed are right in your face. Seek within to find the balance in you and keep tabs on your expenses. Write down what you are grateful for, expressing gratitude for the circumstances you experience to better yourself. “The vibration of gratitude attracts more positive things into your life.” Cherie Roe Dirksen

Capricorn: The theme song is “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays. Cappy, you have your work cut out for you this cycle week. You are going to run, skip, hop and make arrangements to get whatever you need done. Get focused, concentrate and lose the distraction that wants to stay around like a blood-sucking vampire. You are on a true mission that requires your undivided attention. From November 24 around 3:29 p.m. until November 26 around 7 p.m., put yourself first and watch the magic flow that will have you glowing.

Aquarius: Change, opportunity, travel, endings, and fulfillment. The detours you will experience are clues for the overall task at hand. You will see once you set aside your emotions, that it is business, nothing personal, just knowing people operate differently. Think about the planet Mercury when it travels through different signs; not everybody will inner-stand your point of view. From November 26 around 7:40 p.m. until November 29 around 1 a.m., life is life and people will be people, some are for you, and some are not.

Pisces: You feeling and smelling yourself this cycle week? Just make sure you freshen up everything else around you and tidy up your home. People want to meet you, invite you out to events and some want to sponsor or partner with you. The choice is yours. The choices we make lead us to experience different paths, like choosing door number 1, 2, or 3. They may all end well, it’s just the route you take. Are you ready to let go and be great? On the dawning of November 29 around 1:54 a.m., go do the thing you dream of, that burning deep passion within you waiting to be released. It doesn’t want to suffocate anymore.

Aries: Leave some wiggle room in your schedule to do the things you need and want to do. All work and no adult time isn’t always fun. Your adult time can be your relaxing time, a conversation that inspires you, time with family and friends, or the tv show that sparks a new idea. This cycle week allows the epiphany to recall your memory of a special moment or something that puts a smile on your face. From November 22 around 12:10 p.m. until November 24 around 3:00 p.m., you will begin to meet the right people, see the right signs, join the right conversation and be in harmony at a certain time. Check on your health and do not renege on the task you set to do for yourself.

Taurus: There is no need to fight against yourself when the folks that govern are at odds with you. Remember there is always a way out when you have learned the lessons after hitting the same four brick walls. Apply the skills of what you learned to think your way out into a different mindset or outcome. From November 24 around 3:29 p.m. until November 26 around 7 p.m., when you do find your way out, you notice how bright the stars are in the sky at night and how bright the sun shines during the day. You are equipped with everything you need to survive in this world.

Gemini: What’s your next move? Traveling far and short distances is on your itinerary. Meet up with family, friends, associates, and groups. Certain memberships or organizations will want to meet with you. An offer of your dreams or something you’ve been thinking about presents itself to you. Make the best decisions that are conducive to what you do. From November 26 around 7:40 p.m. until November 29 around 1 a.m., not every offer is good and sometimes not accepting an offer puts you in a position to receive better opportunities ahead that may come with more perks. Get out of your own way and take a back seat to see the bigger picture ahead.

Cancer: Some stories have twists, turns, and sharp bends that curve you to stop right in your tracks. In the department of love and family, business and personal, it’s best to listen carefully, choose wisely, and allow the 411 to fall right into your lap. Continue to work on what you are building on, be it a relationship, project, or task you need to complete. During the start of November 29 around 1:54 a.m., dig deep within to find the gift within you. If you are in a relationship, take your time, be committed, or call it quits if you are not serious. Otherwise, if you are single, you can meet people at the perfect moment when you are less expecting it.

Leo: It’s time to shine, the drumroll is playing for one heck of an entrance that you are not expecting. You don’t always have to be in the driver’s seat; allow someone to drive you around to check out the beautiful scenery. There are things that have been occurring in the background, like a background check, yet this is a surprise opportunity. From November 22 around 12:10 p.m. until November 24 around 3:00 p.m., you have been positioning yourself for a few years to accomplish a task and now the time has come to see your payoff. Review the facts before agreeing.

Virgo: There is much talk about this, and the bottom line is do what’s in your best interest. Changes are occurring in all aspects of your life. Mentally, physically, emotionally there’s a forward movement decision that’s been constantly on your mind. Now is the time to decide. Once you do, there’s no looking back. When you outgrow something, that’s a signal for change. From November 24 around 3:29 p.m. until November 26 around 7 p.m., you are a mastermind at heart, like a gymnast in gymnastics. Go for it; everything else is ahead of you, not beyond.

Libra: People, things and habits will test you to see what you will do, as if you were in a not-so-great relationship and want out. There’s a time in people’s lives where peace, happiness, and one’s own well-being are more important than going back. If it doesn’t help you grow, then it is not for you. From November 26 around 7:40 p.m. until November 29 around 1:00 a.m., get uncomfortable to get comfortable in a place that allows you to grow and connect with others who are like minded. All aspects of finance, romance, business, personal and home life surface in the mind, yet it’s nothing you can’t handle; only make it happen until you are satisfied with the outcome.

Scorpio: Sometimes words cannot express the way you feel. It’s better to wait and see if information will be revealed to you, or if you reveal something to someone. Whatever it is, it’s nothing you can’t handle. If the energy is familiar, then you already know how this is going to play out. This cycle week, you just so happen to see or hear something without asking or digging around for it. In the dawning of November 29 around 1:54 a.m., the universe knows when to reveal things as there are no accidents nor coincidences in the universe. It is what it is. Your eyes and ears are a witness to what you see.

Sagittarius: When a plan comes together, all you had to do was apply faith to your action. Nothing can stop the transfer process of getting to you. Let’s just say the package was sent and you received it. It’s a month full of new possibilities with potential offers to travel places and meet new folks. From November 22 around 12:10 p.m. until November 24 around 3:00 p.m., it feels good when the things you ask for come just in time to enhance the current process. It boils down to choosing a direct or connecting flight. What path will you choose? Change is inevitable; it doesn’t wait, it happens whether you are ready or not.

Like this: Like Loading...