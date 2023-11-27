The Rockefeller Christmas tree was recently erected marking the beginning of the holiday season in New York.

The iconic tree has an over 25-year legacy with the New York City District Council of Carpenters, who by contributing to the construction of the 80-foot Christmas Tree.

Photos courtesy of New York City District Council of Carpenters

Union Carpenters smile on top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree they help construct every year. Union Carpenters work tirelessly to erect scaffolding around the massive tree to aid with lighting and decorating the tree and ensuring that it is safely secured.

This festive masterpiece takes shape with the hands of approximately 25 timbermen, working in two 8-hour shifts to assemble the intricate scaffolding that surrounds the tree so it can be decked in roughly 50,000 multi-colored lights.

RELATED: 80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

The tree takes eight days, with a dedicated team of eight carpenters, to build. The tree’s preparation process involves securing it to nearby buildings and adding extra branches to fill in missing areas.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Like this: Like Loading...