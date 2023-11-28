There appears to be a critical mass developing among Democrats and activists for President Biden’s campaign to put Trump’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare at the center of his re-election strategy. This plan, Biden’s team believes, will not only energize his base but put Trump in the crosshairs of an act that is generally popular among voters, and one that Republicans never gained any traction in trying to repeal.

Biden and his team, with a gambit to neutralize Trump’s apparent lead in various polls, particularly in key battleground states, are clearly putting the emphasis on a positive issue that Trump has openly defied and, if elected, wants to shut down. In a Truth Social post, the former president said that he is “seriously looking for alternatives” to the act.

Meanwhile, Biden lashed back at Trump. “My predecessor’s—once again, God love him—called for cuts that could rip away health insurance for tens of millions of Americans. They just don’t give up. But guess what? We won’t let these things happen,” Biden said.

Part of this revised campaign by Biden’s team includes airing TV ads on healthcare in Nevada, one of the important battleground states that could decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. Central to this initiative is to call attention to Biden’s improvements to the act, most significantly, the reduction of prescription drugs for the elderly and increased coverage of pre-existing conditions.

The campaign will be bolstered, it was announced, by the presence of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper acting as surrogates in the challenge to Trump’s plans.

Biden has been ever mindful of how close Trump came to nullifying Obamacare when he was president. “He was one vote away from getting it done when he was president—and we should take him at his word that he’ll try to do it again,” said Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson Ammar Moussa. “Donald Trump’s America is one where millions of people lose their health insurance and seniors and families across the country face exorbitant costs just to stay healthy. Those are the stakes next November.”

Keeping his campaign geared up is just one of the troubling factors on Biden’s agenda, to say nothing of the Middle East crisis, charges that the economy is plummeting, and even dealing with the complaints that he is too old.”

