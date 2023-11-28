Tameka Gordon from Brooklyn, a student at Plaza College in Queens, has been awarded a $750 scholarship from National Court Reporters Foundation (NCRF).

The NCRF A to Z Scholarship program annually awards up to 15 students a $750 scholarship. Qualified applicants must have completed the NCRA A to Z Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program as well as pass a Skills Test writing between 60 and 100 wpm, among other eligibility requirements.

“Winning the NCRA A to Z scholarship is a huge achievement for me. It motivates me and pressures me to push even harder to finish the court reporting program and get to work,” Gordon said. “I plan to apply the scholarship directly to my tuition balance.”

Gordon, who is in her second year of court reporting school, said that while the theory classes were easy for her, she anticipates that the speed classes will be more challenging. She plans to graduate by the end of 2024 and will begin her career as a freelance court reporter taking depositions but ultimately wants to move into captioning and CART (communications access realtime translation), as well as possibly courtroom work.

