New York Cares hosted a coat distribution for the 35th Annual Coat Drive where volunteers distributed about 400 warm winter coats to elementary students in-need on Wednesday.

Coats were distributed on the outdoor basketball court at PS 171 in Upper Manhattan. First through fifth grade students go to pick out and try on winter coats in front of mirrors.

In partnership with UPS, the Official Logistics Partner for this year’s coat drive, a UPS driver unloaded hundreds of winter coats from a UPS truck for the school distribution.



Brief remarks were given by Sapreet K. Saluja, Executive Director of New York Cares and Laura James, Vice President of Community Relations for The UPS Foundation.

New York Cares is teaming up with UPS, a global logistics leader, to offer on-the-ground transportation and logistics assistance through a partnership that will establish a connection between donors and recipients. UPS will collect coat drive donation boxes from dozens of locations across NYC and transport them to various New York Cares intake facilities.

Now through December 31, New York Cares aims to raise $600,000 Individuals and organizations can set up a coat collection or a virtual Coats+ fundraiser. Every $25 donation helps keep 10 New Yorkers warm and also provides essential volunteer programs.

New York Cares has received a record number of nearly 200,000 requests for coats this season from nonprofit partners, representing many of the New Yorkers in-need who will be without a warm winter coat due to economic hardships. This year, New York Cares aims to collect more than 100,000 coats, all of which will be distributed during the winter season.

New Yorkers can donate gently used, freshly laundered coats at several public collection sites, including FDNY Battalions, in each of the five boroughs. The New York Cares coat drive map includes information on this year’s collections with exact locations, dates, and hours of operation.

For the first time, WE ❤️ NYC, a campaign run by the Partnership for New York City, and New York area sports leagues and teams are coming together to support the coat drive with a focus on collecting and distributing coats to New Yorkers in need.

