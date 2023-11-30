It is certainly good news that the Biden re-election campaign will begin challenging Trump by focusing on his foibles, especially when it comes to healthcare. The plan is to use Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as a way to shore up Biden’s campaign and to accentuate a positive that will detract from all the negative polls showing the president is trailing Trump in key battleground states.

This strategy, Biden’s campaign team said, will be bolstered by such surrogates as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, and we commend these additions.

But we need to see more surrogates on the team, most importantly governors and elected officials from those key states that could decide the outcome of the presidential election in 2024. And the union movement, which has shown some vital improvements of late, can put its shoulder to the wheel of this new impetus, to say nothing of the DNC, which, for the most part, has been missing in action.

Yes, recent polls have not been favorable for Biden and there are growing concerns about the state of the economy, so the strategy now by his campaign to put the emphasis on several of Biden’s positive accomplishments is certainly something we wholeheartedly applaud.

Now let’s hope this plan gains traction among more Democrats and a few independents, as well as those still undecided about Trump and his madcap plans.

