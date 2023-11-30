David Benavídez retained his interim WBC super middleweight championship on Saturday night in Las Vegas by making quick work of former two-division champion Demetrius Andrade with a stoppage after the sixth round.

Benavídez (28-0, 24 KOs) dropped Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) late in the fourth round and continued to pressure his opponent until the fight was stopped by Andrade’s corner after the sixth round.

“I just told Mike Tyson that I love him and thank you so much for the motivation he’s given me,” Benavídez said of the legendary Brooklyn-born boxer, who is credited with giving him the nickname “Mexican Monster.” “It’s not every day a boxing legend like Mike Tyson gives people nicknames, so I just want to live up to my name.”

Benavídez also addressed his detractors.

“Everybody says I’m not this, I’m not that; I’m flat-footed, I have no defense,” he said. “This guy (Andrade) probably applied one of the best defenses. He’s really good offensively. He could barely even hit me, so I think that says a lot on its own. I just have to keep beating who they put in front of me. I’m the best. I’m going to be the best. I’m going to be a legend by the time I’m done, so whoever you keep putting in front of me, I’ll keep knocking them down.”

What’s next for the interim WBC super middleweight champion? He called out the undisputed super middleweight champion and boxing icon Canelo Alvarez.

“Let’s give the people what they want to see: They want to see Benavídez versus Canelo,” he said. “I just reminded everyone who the real champion at 168 is. Who wants to see me versus Canelo? I’m going to be super middleweight champion of the world, three-time world champion. Now, just give me the fight that we all want to see. Who wants to see Benavídez versus Canelo?”

In other boxing news, Regis Prograis will defend his WBC junior welterweight championship against previously undisputed lightweight champion (and current unified lightweight champion) Devin Haney, who will dare to be great by moving from 135 lbs to 140 lbs for the fight.

“I believe I have the power to take anyone out,” said Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs). “I don’t want to say too much, but I think he’s going to be surprised at my skill. I’ve been working my ass off. I’ve been in LA, training and sparring, and in Texas doing the same s*** for a long time. It’s not going to be no ‘skill versus power’—it’s going to be ‘skill versus skill’ and then I still have power, too.”

“This is a huge fight for boxing and it’s a big opportunity for me because I have always dreamed of becoming a two-weight division world champion,” said Haney (30-0, 15 KOs.) “I’m happy that I can hold onto my titles, but also happy that I can challenge Regis, who is the best at 140, but I will show that I’m on a different level and that I am the best. I’m excited for it, and I think the fight is going to (be) fireworks. I’m far above him.”

