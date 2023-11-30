U.S. Figure Skating has announced the entrants for the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 22–28. Among the qualifiers is the pair team of Nica Digerness and Mark Sadusky, who earned their spot at the U.S. Pairs Final.



“I feel on top of the world,” said Sadusky. “After having a short program that wasn’t so clean…we were both a little shell shocked and there were a lot of nerves. It was very exciting to go out there for our long program and feel ‘let’s just go after it.’”



Digerness, 23, and Sadusky, 25, placed third in the free skate and fifth overall. Last year, they missed the Pairs Final due to injury and received a bye to the 2023 U.S. Championships, where they finished eighth. After that, Sadusky increased his off-ice workouts and improved his nutrition.



“What we really focused on this year was polishing our skating, taking our time in between movements and finding the connection with each other,” Sadusky said. “We’re excited that we’re finding our groove.”



Both said it was exciting to compete at the Pairs Final and understand what they need to focus on in training. “I feel like we’re more enmeshed as a team and we’re more together,” said Digerness.“I’m focusing on improving. We will definitely train hard, commit to everything and have a good attitude.”



The U.S. can enter three pair teams in the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships in March. The top U.S. team, two-time World medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, are not competing this year, so earning a spot on Team USA is anyone’s game. There has not been a Black male pairs skater representing the U.S. at Worlds since Aaron Parchem in 2006 and no one internationally since Robin Szolkowy of Germany in 2014.



“Our goal heading into the U.S. Championships is to really establish ourselves and show that we’ve improved,” said Sadusky. “It would mean the world to me to bring representation. Skating is still not diverse enough still. I love what Diversify Ice is doing, but

I’m 25 and there are only five of us at Nationals. For me, it’s not enough. I want to be able to bring more diversity to the rink.”

