As the year comes to a close, lots of organizations are looking for end-of-year generosity. Many of us are preparing for the holidays and might be a bit stretched about spending money on gifts and travel and funds. However, it is important for us to put a little something aside for organizations that need end-of-year donations so they can head into the new year and continue doing great work in serving others and providing various services for different communities.

I recently discovered the Octavia Project and have added them to my end-of-year giving. The Octavia Project is a small nonprofit making a large impact on the lives of girls in New York City. The organization is inspired by Octavia E. Butler, who broke barriers in writing and science fiction. Through her prolific writing, Butler explored alternate futures while maintaining a steadfast commitment to social justice.

The Octavia Project provides free summer programs that bring together young women and trans and nonbinary youth to build new worlds. They believe that “Their ideas and imaginations are vital to a more just and equitable future and provide them with the support and tools to build their dreams. Through our curriculum, young folks explore how the world around them is created by a series of choices that can be remade or replaced.”

The Octavia Project runs two free summer programs: the Summer Institute for ages 14–18 and the Summer Camp for ages 10–13. The robust curriculum uses speculative fiction and interdisciplinary workshops to spark interest in and break down bias toward STEM subjects like science and tech; coding interactive games; worldbuilding with architects; and mapping new cities with urban planners. There is such a need for more organizations doing the work of expanding the minds of young people in fun and engaging ways, and doing so by providing a free camp for a diverse set of families.

As an educator, I believe in the mission of the Octavia Project because it helps build necessary skills like critical thinking, digital media literacy, and creative problem-solving while assisting participants in gaining confidence in their voice and vision. For over a decade, the Octavia Project has helped teens have a summer where they feel empowered to lead and effect change in their schools, communities, and cities. To learn more about the Octavia Project, whether to donate or enroll your teen, go to www.octaviaproject.org.

As organizations begin to close their books for the fiscal year, let’s assist smaller organizations making substantive impacts in our communities by helping to educate and inspire a new generation of young people. What organization will you donate to and how will you continue to make an impact in your community?

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023–2024 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

Like this: Like Loading...