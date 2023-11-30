In the wake of three lawsuits alleging sexual assault, Sean “Diddy” Combs has temporarily stepped down as the chairman of Revolt, the cable network he co-founded in 2013. Variety confirmed the decision with Puffy’s representatives. “Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,” said a statement posted on Revolt’s Instagram page…….

Singer and actress Ellia English’s recurring role as Auntie Rae on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is back for Season 12, premiering in February 2024 on Home Box Office (HBO). Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. English’s role as Auntie Rae started in 2007 as a member of the “Black” family, a family of hurricane evacuees who take refuge in Larry’s house upon his wife Cheryl’s invitation to adopt a family. Other members of the Black family are Leon (J.B. Smoove), Loretta (Vivica A. Fox), and her children Daryl (Nick Nervies) and Keysha (Carla Jeffery). Curb is unscripted, with the actors given just outlines for the plots and improvising the dialogue. English can also be seen as Aunt Helen on reruns of “The Jamie Foxx Show”……

“Black Woman Magic,” the latest single from southern soul icon Bigg Robb’s newest album “Vintage” is a love letter to Black women for their strength, beauty, resilience, and nurturing. While social media debates about whether The Cheesecake Factory is the right place for a date, Bigg Robb’s single talks about relationships where Black men and women mutually care for and support each other. Says Bigg Robb, “Our Black women have consistently endured and ensured that her man, children, and extended family feel loved and appreciated. I wrote “Black Woman Magic” and directed its video to celebrate the Black love that exists between Black men and women in our culture in hopes that our mothers, sisters, and daughters feel more appreciated! It’s not about where he takes you and how much he spends on a date, but how we care and look out for and treat each other.”

“Loki” and “Creed:3” star Jonathan Majors went on trial November 29 in New York City on charges he harassed and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, reported ABC7. The actor is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment and could spend up to a year in jail if convicted. The Marvel star has denied the assault and says Jabbari was the aggressor during their altercation in the back of a taxi this past March over a text message he reportedly received from another woman. Majors is currently dating actress Meagan Good……

