Supporters of Inner-City Scholarship Fund raised over $1.1 million at the 46th Annual Inner-City Scholarship Fund Awards Dinner on Tuesday.

Nearly 350 guests attended the event at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. Funds from the evening will help support Inner-City provide tuition assistance for underprivileged students attending Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York.

This year’s emcee for the Annual Awards Dinner was CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca. Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, presented the 2023 Inner-City Scholarship Fund Award to Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone and Christine Schwarzman, Trustee for Inner-City Scholarship Fund, for their commitment to providing a Catholic school education to Inner-City students.

The event featured remarks by Peter T. Grauer, Chairman at Bloomberg and President of Inner-City Scholarship Fund. This year’s Inner-City Scholarship Fund featured student speakers were Zoe Brito, a senior at St. Raymond’s Academy for Girls and Rowan Torres, a senior at Lasalle Academy for Boys. Guests enjoyed special performances by St. Raymond Elementary School, Cardinal Hayes High School for Boys, and Academy of Mount St. Ursula.

Inner-City Scholarship Fund provides tuition assistance to low-income students in Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York. The Annual Awards Dinner generates funds that are essential to Inner-City’s ability to accomplish its mission. Inner-City provides scholarship support to over 9,000 students (91% minority and 42% non-Catholic). An astonishing 99% percent of seniors attending inner-city Catholic high schools graduate, and 98% of seniors pursue post-secondary education.

Like this: Like Loading...