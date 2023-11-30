Rebirth of A New Nation: Neptune in Pisces stationed direct at 24 degrees on December 6, 2023 forms a summer/fall season retrograde. The slow effect of Neptune retrograde will play out during the tail end of fall going into winter of 2023 and spring 2024 with a twist just before summer begins. Take note of what occurred during those seasons to progress forward in your due diligence. Express gratitude to yourself and no matter what your current condition is, you can always change to make it better. Do your best each day and keep a tab on your progress. “Change and growth take place when a person has risked himself and dares to become involved with experimenting with his own life” Herbert Otto Gille.

Capricorn: December is the last month of the year to get things in order that you set out to accomplish in the beginning this year. Review your goals and check off the ones you completed. Include the detours that brought more meaning to your yearly journey. A cycle of ending, completion, learning from your experiences, and acknowledging your potential to perform to soar higher. From December 3 around 10:50 p.m. until December 6 around 11:00 a.m., in the midst of what feels like a collapse of the old way, allow the things, habits, people, places to shed away so you can rebirth yourself like a trailblazer.

Aquarius: Work through what you have to get through as if you are blindfolded. Feel what needs to be done and utilize your brain power to guide you to the next step. The process is new and will not come with a step-by-step manual. You must create the script yourself. Record every step of the way so you can retrace your steps. In the darkest hour, the last hour to get things complete, the information that you seek will come to you naturally. In the days leading up to December 6, remain focused on the task at hand as there is a message being conveyed.

Pisces: A week of change as things are moving and spinning faster like a spinning top out of control. Neptune is preparing to station direct on December 6, 2023 to hit you with a waterfall effect that will feel like an avalanche to wake you up. What did you begin from June 30 until December 6 will give you insight of what is forthcoming. From November 30 around 1:54 a.m. until December 4 around 11 a.m., mentally get yourself together and balance your emotions to know when to respond and sit back.

Aries: December set the tone for a new direction in your life. This requires you to be fully committed, obedient, and disciplined to all obligations to find balance to make things work. Do not allow anyone to influence or alter your decisions. Your contributions have to come from your will power within to set the record straight. Ask around for the help you need and also call on your spirit team to assist you in times of need. From December 1 around 11 a.m. until December 3 around 10 p.m., get out of your own way and open your heart.

Taurus: When you receive one of those aha moments, it’s a form of awareness be it business or personal. The fact is you have been put on notice. The elders had a saying that goes “work in silence.” You do not have to disclose every detail, only the facts that folks need to know on a need-to-know basis. Keep it simple. Just sit back as the movie plays out to give you the 411. Most times, the way of receiving messages is in the simple form by meeting someone, hearing a song, seeing a note or a sign, sensing a certain smell, or just one simple word. From December 3 around 10:50 p.m. until December 6 around 11:00 a.m., don’t get distracted, stay on course.

Gemini: December is a month to pace yourself and do things in moderation. What commitment are you ready to follow through to see results? Get organized, focus on what takes priority and don’t stretch yourself too thin. Sometimes going incognito for a brief moment to get yourself together until you are ready to come out of the shadow is good for your mental faculty. When you do so, you get more done with a sense of clarity as you are preparing to position yourself in a positive direction. In the days leading up to December 6, do what means the most to you that makes you happy and smile inside.

Cancer: Be jolly, graceful, and full of faith with confidence within yourself. Leave the stroke of your ego out of your daily routine. December is a month to get to know yourself in areas you may lack and do well in to perform better in your daily aspects. A cycle week to make a name for yourself as if you are trademarking your company name. The point is, the more you work on yourself, let go to grow and focus on your gifts you possess inside. From November 30 around 1:54 a.m. until December 4 around 11 a.m., the more genuine you are, the more things come naturally rather than wanting to fit into society or being a show off.

Leo: December is a month that feels like you are waiting in suspense until things line up. Take it easy as the story is playing out so follow the clues, listen carefully, keep your eyes peeled and ears open. The information you need will be revealed around the last week of December. From December 1 around 11 a.m. until December 3 around 10 p.m., right now, your participation is required. Wise women and men will either give you advice or some constructive criticism. Information is exchanged when you are in alignment with the frequency and vibration to receive.

Virgo: Experience is the process that gives you strength, wisdom, and invaluable information to deal with the world outside. You can call it the remedy. It’s like attending an enrichment program inside to apply to self and then teaching people the formula that has worked for you. December ushers in a change in your appearance be it hairstyle, wardrobe, a transformation in the home or a relocation, or a change in your relationship status be it business or personal. From December 3 around 10:50 p.m. until December 6 around 11:00 a.m., boundaries and patience are key. You set the tone from the moment you awake.

Libra: Libra, the south node is in your sign for 18 months that began on July 17, 2023 and will end January 29, 2025. That’s a good timeframe to be engaged as being the creator of your reality and a change within your identity and also your social relationships or partnerships. December is a time to discover yourself, expand your perspective, and research a field of study of your choice. In the days leading up to December 6, trim the fat within your expenses, clear out your space and prepare for new versions emerging within you.

Scorpio: The song “I’m coming out” by Diana Ross is the theme for you for December. It’s all about the new you, doing things differently and entering different markets. Things are popping up here and there and you’re also connecting with folks here and there. Put yourself first to gain the resources needed and choose wisely as you make new friendships. Opportunities come when you change your vibration to attract your preferences whether in business or personal affairs. From November 30 around 1:54 a.m. until December 4 around 11 a.m., be original rather than compromising to other people’s standards.

Sagittarius: Happy Solar return around the Earth, Sag! You have your work cut out in December. A time to build on your foundation that started in February. Apply all the resources, tools, information, and everything will flow to you. Establish a routine or formula to follow through to get things done. Things will ease up in the last week of December, yet you must apply for the footwork to receive the benefits. Ask questions for the answers you seek. From December 1 around 11 a.m. until December 3 around 10 p.m., join a group, gym or participate in some type of information to keep updated on certain topics. Do your own research to gain clarity.

