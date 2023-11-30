Despite dealing with injuries to starting shooting guard Cam Thomas and starting point-forward Ben Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets have won the first three games of their current five-game homestand and are once again over .500 with a record of 9-8 after Tuesday night’s 115-103 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center.

Thomas, the Nets’ leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, has not played since November 8 and missed his ninth straight game on Tuesday with a sprained left ankle. Simmons, who was off to a solid beginning to this season, posting 10. 8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 6.5 points, has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his lower back for the Nets’ last 10 games.

In their absences, teammates such as Spencer Diniwiddie and Lonnie Walker IV have taken on bigger roles. Dinwiddie, who has assumed point guard responsibilities under head coach Jacque Vaughn, approached a triple-double against the Raptors, scoring 23 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, dishing out eight assists while also tallying four steals.

Although Walker shot just 2-6 for 7 points against Toronto, the 6’4” guard is averaging 15.7 points per game, fourth best in the NBA for a reserve.

Over the weekend, the Nets defeated the Miami Heat 112-97 on Saturday night, led by forward Mikal Bridges with 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday 118-109. Bridges matched his career high by scoring 45 points in a 147-145 overtime road loss to the Atlanta Hawks last week.



After the win on Saturday, which ended a three-game Brooklyn losing streak, Dinwiddie, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 assists, discussed building momentum on the five-game homestand.



“The psychology of a group is, and the confidence of a group, is probably the biggest key to any team, right? You got to believe and have a certain level of will to be successful in this league,” said Dinwiddie.



He spoke about the impact of starting center Nic Claxton in getting the team back on track after three consecutive losses. “He’s not the best shooter in the world, but other than that, I mean, there’s nothing on offense that he really can’t do,” Dinwiddie said. “When we talk about defense, he can switch one through five, get out, guard space, obviously— we know who he is as a rim protector, rebounder. He can do basically all pieces of the game besides shoot. And as a center, you don’t really necessarily need that.”



Claxton, whose numbers are at 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, had four blocks Tuesday and three in back-to-back contests last weekend. Claxton said his defensive approach hasn’t changed from last season.



“No, it’s just what I do,” he maintained. “If it’s a one through five, if we (are) in drop (defense), I just find a way to protect the rim. That’s something I’ve had a knack for since I’ve been playing basketball.”



Brooklyn did not make it out of the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament and will host the Charlotte Hornets tonight and the Orlando Magic on Saturday, then face the Atlanta Hawks on the road next Wednesday.

