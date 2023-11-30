Sista’s Place in the heart of Brooklyn (456 Nostrand Avenue, Frederick Douglass Square, formerly Nostrand and Jefferson Avenues), the spiritual agitators of this soul cleansing music known as jazz continues its 29th year of tradition with T.K. Blue & The Tide of Love Quartet on December 2. Two shows only at 8pm and 9:30pm.



The saxophonist, flautist, kalimba player, and composer Blue will be joined by pianist Alva Nelson, bassist Paul Beaudry and drummer Orion Turre. Being mentored by iconic jazz griot Randy Weston, Blue is committed to infusing his American jazz experiences with music of the Black diaspora from Africa to Brazil. His flute whispers the blues and his saxophone has a hard-driving lyrical style, exemplifying the connected melodies of Pan Africanism.



On November 30, Blue will appear at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem as a part of their ongoing series “Music and The Brain” from 7pm-8pm, He will perform in a duo configuration with his long-time friend and bandmate pianist and composer Sharp Radway. On December 1, Blue performs in Ramsey, New Jersey at Brother’s Smokehouse BBQ & Soul Restaurant (owned by Randy Weston’s grandsons Jamie Gavin and Chris Farella). The brothers are serious in the kitchen, just saying.

For Sista’s Place reservations please call (718) 398-1766.

The Billy Hart Quartet will make its debut four-day engagement at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club (2751 Broadway) on December 7-10. It’s somewhat difficult to believe drummer, composer and educator Billy Hart and his capable quartet are just making it to the noted uptown jazz venue. But their musicianship has kept them in the jazz forefront calling for performances on the international jazz tour scene throughout the year.



Hart’s long standing quartet which he formed in 2003 includes tenor saxophonist Mark Turner, pianist Ethan Iverson, and bassist Ben Street. Over the years the quartet have become more of a collaborative, a sharing source of infinite ideas. They are an intuitive force consistently advancing the music and their concepts.



In 2022, Hart became a National Endowment for the Arts NEA Jazz Master. He is currently a member of the Cookers, a collective that began in 2001. He has appeared on over 600 album recordings and worked with such stars as Dick Griffin, Shirley Horn, Hamiet Bluiett, Herbie Hancock, and Miles Davis (“On the Corner” and “Big Fun,” Columbia Records).

For Smoke reservations visit the website smokejazz.com.

Even if one has explicit directions, it is still very feasible to miss the little jazz club, Room 623-Harlem’s Speakeasy (271 W. 119th Street, Frederick Douglass Blvd. & St. Nicholas Avenue).



Unlike any jazz club in New York City, Room 623 is a non-conformist structure meaning it’s not in line with the rest of the buildings on the block. It is actually behind the restaurant Brunch Harlem (although the two are connected, from the street it looks like two separate structures). So, if one walks past the restaurant, bam you missed it. To get to the club, walk down the stairs just past the restaurant, follow the path to the back and pssst knock on the door. The host and founder Marcus Goldhaber more than likely will open the door, and like many jazz cats, he sports a hat (for recognition).



Small, quaint and cozy describes Room 623, a large living room with comfortable couches, coffee tables, chairs, and a petite art deco bar. With a capacity of around 40, the audience and musicians in such close proximity share an up-close intimate connection that can’t be matched in other jazz clubs. “This is a healing place where people share the love, and always feel better after enjoying the power of jazz,” said Goldhaber.



Room 623 is open three nights per week; Wednesdays, The Harlem Jazz Session hosted by Peter Brainin & Friends 8 p.m.-11p.m. (concert and jam session); Late Night Fridays special guests: December 1 trumpeter Freddie Hendrix performs two sets at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Hendrix is one of my favorite musicians, whose performance follows the tradition of Lee Morgan and Freddie Hubbard. His deep lyrical rhythms and punching riffs immediately catch listeners attention. His recent CD “Jersey Cat” is representative of his talent to turn any tune into a memorable moment from traveled standards like “You Don’t Know What Love Is,” to Freddie Hubbard’s up tempo “Hubtones.” On this debut CD he gets the opportunity to show off his composing and arranging abilities.



Also on December 1 “The Late Set” with special guest saxophonist Kevin Oliver from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.; On Sundays The Lab Session: Jam & Jazz Party with the visionary bassist Mimi Jones & Friends (8 p.m. and 10 p.m.), December 3. Also on December 3, the host and emcee Goldhaber morphs into his jazz vocalist persona from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.



The singer/songwriter Goldhaber has been a Harlem resident for over 20 years. He was a regular at the high intensity St. Nick’s Pub, Lenox Lounge and the Zinc Bar in Lower Manhattan. It was socializing at these jazz haunts that motivated him to someday find a special place with those same spirited vibes that illuminated the Pub and Lenox Lounge.

Some years later, Goldhaber happened to meet Adriane Ferguson, the owner of Brunch Harlem, and a conversation ensued. She showed him her backroom space and BAM ZAM, in 2019 Room 623 became the new club on the block—a comfortable Harlem jazz refuge where musicians from around the world or around the corner come to share their music visions. Prior to opening Goldhaber joined with his friend at Big Apple Jazz Tours and former owner of EZ’s Woodshed Gordon Polatnick to produce a test run evening that proved they were in the right jazz lane.



What also sealed Ferguson and Goldhaber’s deal was the musical history of Brunch Harlem. Years prior, it was Billie’s Black, a small active restaurant known for its weekly live jazz and jam sessions, where established and aspiring musicians gathered to network and perfect their craft. Today the jazz tradition continues at Room 623-Harlem’s Speakeasy. The only other jazz speakeasy in Harlem is Bill’s Place, the original venue where Billie Holiday often performed. Room 623 has a unique location and maybe a secret knock just for kicks.



Brunch Harlem, like Room 623, boasts a cozy ambience plus drink menu and good seafood. Cuisine and great jazz are in perfect connection.



For more information and calendar visit the website room623.com or call 212-589-8979

