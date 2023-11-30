“Monty Python’s Spamalot” has achieved the Holy Grail of Broadway theater by delivering the biggest, longest, and best laughs you will ever experience in a Broadway house. It is accomplishing its purpose in life with every performance. The St. James Theatre (W. 44th Street) must be your family’s destination for the best, funniest musical theater experience you could ever imagine.

Anyone who is familiar with the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” knows that they are in for a tremendous treat since this musical is based on that film. The comedy is continuous and the showstopper numbers are unbelievable. It is hilariously enhanced by the book and lyrics of Eric Idle and the music of John Du Prez and Idle.

The character who starts us on our journey is the Historian, amusingly played by Ethan Slater, who, like many of the other actors, plays multiple roles. There are French guards, minstrels, and a cast of ensemble members who all contribute to the laugh-out-loud experience you are about to have.

The journey begins with King Arthur trying to recruit knights for the roundtable. Where it goes from there is a journey well worth taking and one you will thoroughly enjoy. You won’t stop laughing from beginning to end. This storyline has so many marvelous surprises. It’s a spoof on Broadway musicals, so it’s quite a bold undertaking.

It also features a remarkable cast and some of the best comedic timing you will have the pleasure of witnessing.

This musical comedy has it all: the Lady of the Lake, a flying cow, and sound effects for galloping horses that will have you smiling from ear to ear.

This cast is delightfully led by James Monroe Iglehart, who plays King Arthur of England superbly. He delivers a standing ovation-worthy performance. Iglehart has such a remarkably charming, amusing presence on stage.

He is accompanied by Patsy, his servant, marvelously played by Christopher Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is absolutely brilliant in the role and he’s extremely funny. He also plays other roles in this farcical production.

Of course, Arthur starts to meet and take on his knights for the roundtable, and each one is marvelous. Sir Dennis Galahad is memorably played by Nik Walker, who also plays numerous roles throughout the production. Walker has a fascinating stage presence that draws you in and keeps you captive. As Galahad, he has a song with the Lady of the Lake, flawlessly and stunningly played by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. The song they perform, which is without a doubt one of my favorites, is called “The Song That Goes Like This.”

Kritzer is a force to be reckoned with as the Lady of the Lake. Her comedic timing, her radiant voice, and her gorgeous appearance will have anyone ready to take a swim.

Did anyone say “cross-dresser”? Well, Jimmy Smagula is totally hilarious as Dennis’s mother and also plays other characters.

Sir Robin and a few other characters are fantastically embodied by Michael Urie. I always loved him on “Ugly Betty,” but he is even funnier in a live production. His character of Sir Robin is incredible. He brings a natural grace and lighthearted approach to his role and the audience has as much fun watching as he seems to be having performing.

Sir Lancelot is portrayed phenomenally by Taran Killam, who also has a few other roles. Killam kills it, if you don’t mind my saying so. He is absolutely funny and a joy to watch as he shows a side to Sir Lancelot that definitely surprised me.

Every element of this musical comedy is done to perfection, including the direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes. This is a production you will tell your friends and family about because you’ll want to share the unbridled joy and laughter. Every technical element comes together to contribute to the delight of this piece. You will never laugh this hard.

Scenic and projection design is by Paul Tate De Poo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

“Spamalot” you’ll want to see a lot, so start booking tickets today.

