Harlem’s Christmas Tree is being lit on on Dec. 7 at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building. The lighting ceremony will begin 5:30 p.m.

The free community event includes live performances by members of the HSA Jr & Teen Dance Ensemble, The Dorothy Maynor Signers, Petula Beckles, Sharp Radway & Friends, a chance to meet Santa, giveaways and train rides train rides.

The the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building is located at 163 West 125th Street.

