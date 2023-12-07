Officials flipped the switch on the Harlem Christmas Tree Thursday night at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building.

The free community event included live performances by members of the HSA Jr & Teen Dance Ensemble, The Dorothy Maynor Signers, Petula Beckles, Sharp Radway & Friends, a visit Santa Claus, giveaways and train rides for children.

“The holiday season showcases the best of New York City, and the state’s annual Harlem Tree Lighting symbolizes the generosity, community spirit and joy of this time of year,” said Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight.

Sponsors of the Harlem Tree Lighting included P.C. Richard and Son, Harlem Community Development Corporation, MEOC, Starbucks, Touro College of Medicine, New York State of Health, Harlem Presents, WBLS and The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

