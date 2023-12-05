“Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?” That might be your signal to get out of town for a winter weekend getaway in the Mid-Atlantic region. To keep your spirits bright and filled with yuletide cheer (gift markets, holiday brunch, s’mores, and more), here are three hotel escapes that will make a festive home away from home this holiday season.

Philadelphia, PA

Philly is always lit and the holiday season is no exception. As an incentive to visit the City of Brotherly Love, book your stay via the Visit Philly Overnight Package and get great perks like free hotel parking valued up to $100 and tickets to must-see attractions, including the Franklin Institute or the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Our pick is the lavish, 268-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia (https://www.visitphilly.com/places-to-stay/hotels/hotel-monaco-philadelphia/), conveniently located in Center City near Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The pet-friendly hotel has a hopping rooftop lounge and is a great launchpad for exploring popular holiday attractions like the Christmas Village at Love Park and City Hall (daily through Christmas Eve), Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park, and Miracle on South 13th Street Holiday Light Display.

About an hour outside of Philly, you can also check out the dazzling holiday light displays at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa., and pick up last minute gifts at the massive King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pa.

Wanna make a weekend out of it? The Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package (https://www.visitphilly.com/features/visit-philly-3-day-stay/) is the gift that keeps on giving: Buy two nights and get a third for free.

Baltimore, MD

Enjoy an upscale Noel at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore (https://www.pendry.com/baltimore/), overlooking the waterfront in Fells Point. The 128-room hotel is housed in the reimagined landmark Recreation Pier, which was built in 1914. Fans of the Baltimore-based TV series “Homicide: Life on the Street” may recognize the building’s exterior, which doubled as the show’s police headquarters.

Backed by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Ventures, the hotel’s tasteful design choices include Art Deco accents, abstract art, marble counters, dark woods and ironwork, and nods to regional history, including framed passages from “The Star Spangled Banner,” written by Francis Scott Key at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry.

The boutique hotel’s centerpiece is the handsome lobby-level Rec Pier Chop House restaurant, and it’s the perfect spot for weekend brunch (say yes to the lemon pancakes) or cocktails by candlelight. It also offers a bird’s-eye view of the quaint harborside neighborhood’s cobblestone streets, shops, and eateries. While in town, shop at the Christmas Village (daily through Christmas Eve) and go ice skating (through January 15), both at the Inner Harbor.

During your stay at the Pendry, participate in the hotel’s scheduled seasonal activities:

“Whiskey Workshop” in the Cannon Room (December 1–31): Sagamore Pendry Baltimore will fully transform the Cannon Room for the festive season for the first time as the Whiskey Workshop. An opening night celebration will feature holiday drink specials, live music, a jewelry engraving station, and plenty of photo-worthy moments. Throughout December, festive decor, a curated festive jazz playlist, and a seasonal beverage and bites menu will help set the enchanting scene.

Old Tyme Christmas (December 2, 6–8 p.m.): View the annual seasonal boat parade from Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s cozy top-floor suite. Watch boats adorned in lights come through the harbor and enjoy a specialty cocktail, hot cocoa and snack, or hors d’oeuvres and sweets, and settle in for a stunning display of holiday cheer.

Letters to Santa (daily in December): Sagamore Pendry Baltimore’s littlest guests can enjoy a letter-writing station in the lobby with custom Pendry stationery, letter templates, and creative materials in the concierge lounge for writing letters to Santa. Letters to Santa will be delivered with care by the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore front desk team.

Christmas Eve Dinner (December 24, 5–10 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve Dinner (December 31, 5–10 p.m.): Enjoy festive dinners at the property’s iconic steakhouse

Middleburg, VA

The holidays are magical at Sheila Johnson’s sprawling countryside resort, Salamander Middleburg (​​https://salamanderresort.com/), and we’d expect nothing less from America’s first Black female billionaire. The pristine property has a 15-foot-high artificial tree in the center of the main gathering space, the Living Room, and the hotel hosts a tree lighting ceremony for the community every year.

To capture the holiday spirit at every turn, the halls of Salamander Middleburg are decked with garlands on fireplaces, wreaths and artificial trees, and lights lining the trees on the front drive. Each year, there’s also a grand holiday showpiece created by Executive Pastry Chef Jason Reaves on display in the Living Room.

Ready to treat yourself to a sophisticated stay? Here’s a sampling of the Salamander’s seasonal events.

Elf on the Resort’s Shelf (daily in December through Christmas Eve): Santa is sending a special elf, Sally, to keep an eye on the children and holiday happenings at the resort. Look around to see where Sally the Elf is playing and remember to be “nice.” When everyone is asleep, Sally uses her magical powers to go back to the North Pole to report to Santa.

Decorate Your Very Own Gingerbread House (December 9 & 17, 12 noon–2:00 p.m. | $79 per gingerbread house): The Salamander’s pastry team sets up the ultimate candy display for guests to create their dream gingerbread houses. Using frosting, candy canes, gumdrops, and so much more, create the perfect holiday house of sugar to take home to share with your family and friends. Maximum two guests per gingerbread house.

New Year’s Eve Grand Salamander Party (December 31, 10 p.m.–1 a.m. | Living Room): Say farewell to 2023 and hello to 2024 with a jovial celebration! The party will take over the Living Room and feature music, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, endless libations, and more while dancing the night away on the large dance floor. At midnight, toast to 2024 with a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop.

New Year’s Day Brunch (January 1,10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. | Middleburg Ballroom)

You can count calories later. Kick off the first meal of the New Year with delectable brunch offerings, including endless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s.

Like this: Like Loading...