The Renaissance prevails as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter brings her worldwide tour experience to the big screen. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” captures the superstar as a hands-on master of her craft. Running 2 hours and 48 minutes, the documentary concert film reveals a Beyoncé tour that is more than a concert: it’s a culture. “We are pretty much creating our own world,” Beyoncé said in the film.



The BeyHive, the name of Beyoncé’s fan base, wore their tour-inspired silver outfits and Beyoncé apparel to theaters. The movie, written, directed and produced by the superstar, grossed over $11.5 million on its opening day, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo. It broke the record for the biggest post-Thanksgiving opening Friday of all time in the United States.



The film explores themes of freedom and liberation. Beyoncé meets the qualifications of an auteur, especially with artistic control over everything. She gives the world a glimpse into the making of her biggest tour yet. The film has been met with very positive reviews thus far, especially from her fans.



Aside from the BeyHive enjoying the glitz, glamor, and musical performances, the film exposes the difficulties and challenges of putting together a massive production. The movie provides viewers with the opportunity to experience the tour as if they were there and a chance for those who attended to relive it. “It took four years to create the show; this tour is a machine,” said Beyoncé.

“Renaissance” reveals Beyoncé’s title as tour director, involved in every single part of the show’s process. The film paints Beyoncé as a visionary and perfectionist who spent a great amount of time striving for greatness, and who decided to pull back the curtains and unveil all the tireless work that goes into creating a stadium experience like this one.



“Everyone always wants the outcome but not the process and I love that she showcases that in the film,” said theatergoer Jennise Hall. She and two friends were excited for their Friday evening viewing. Hall thought the film was amazing and is grateful that Beyoncé’s artistry was accessible to fans like her who didn’t see the concert in person. “Like her or not, you have to respect the work ethic and the boss moves.”



Being the boss woman that she is, Beyoncé made sure the film included a power outage at one show during her song “Alien Superstar,” showcasing imperfections. “It’s the mental strength, the mental stability required to survive and to stay inspired, to stay focused on intention,” Beyoncé said. The level of focus her editing team possesses is apparent. The movie flawlessly exhibits the artistic continuity between Beyoncé, her dancers, and band over the course of 55 shows. She also included candid family moments featuring her parents, her husband Jay–Z, and their three children, Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy Carter.



When Blue Ivy first took to the stage with her mother, she received negative comments about her dancing. Blue found liberation through practicing more, and as the film conveys, improved her dancing while the tour continued. “From now on, I’m just going to get better and better from where I am now and on the last show, I’m going to be dancing as hard as I possibly can,” said Blue Ivy in the film.



“She was ready to take back her power,” Beyoncé said about her daughter while the film transitioned meticulously from behind-the-scenes moments back to concert footage. “My ultimate goal is to create a space where everyone is free, and no one is judged.” Along with safe spaces, the superstar is no stranger to the essence of time. “Time is money, but money can’t buy you back lost time,” she said.



“I love how the concept of time is so important to her at this point in her life,” said Hall. “As we get older and more intentional, time is so valuable […] and Beyoncé has truly claimed her space in time.”



Beyoncé has allowed time to help her create this Renaissance culture movement that unlocked her freedom. She didn’t care about what made sense and aimed not to repeat her past work. “This album is all about fun and escapism,” she said. Beyoncé expressed that “Renaissance” was a great transfer of energy between herself and the crowd in the different stadiums. “It’s a cycle of pure love; I feel liberated.”



Beyoncé voiced feeling “full” at this stage in her 26 year-long music career. “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point; I’ve allowed myself to just be free.”



