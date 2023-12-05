One World Trade Center in Manhattan paid tribute to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. on Monday, which was the organization’s founders’ day.

According to the fraternity, member Melvin Norris, who serves as Director of Government for The Durst Organization that owns One World Trade, had the company light the buildings in recognition of Alpha Phi Alpha’s 117th Founders’ Day. One World Trade Center along with 151 West 42nd Street and One Bryant Park were lit in fraternity’s colors black and old gold.

Alpha Phi Alpha was founded on Dec. 4, 1906 at Cornell University. It is the oldest intercollegiate historically African American fraternity.

