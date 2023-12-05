If there is one show that ushers in the holiday season for me and my family, it is the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. My daughters and future son-in-law went with me to see it and we had such a marvelous time. There is something so amazing and inspiring about this production, and I know I’m going to cry several times before the 90 minutes is up. This show has such a deep meaning for my family, as it does for countless families I’m sure. It represents memories of my daughters when they were younger and their joy and amazement at watching the Rockettes—their eyes lighting up at the gorgeous and stunning costumes and their joy in seeing the live animals in the Nativity scene. Of course, my youngest daughter’s favorite part is the journey that happens at the beginning when Santa is on his way to New York City from the North Pole and we all see 3D images as he makes this fun, scenery filled journey with gifts falling out of the sleigh, almost into the laps of the audience.

Santa is always so warm and friendly as he starts us off with the Rockettes doing “12 Days of Christmas.” The Rockettes are fabulous as always, and I counted at least four Black women this year! The next number that Santa introduces has been one of my favorites my entire life: “The Nutcracker.” I can remember the first time that my oldest daughter, Nikki, who is now 30 years old, went to see it with my mother, who passed away some years ago. I remember my mother not looking at the scene but instead at the smile and joy that was in her young granddaughter’s face. It’s a memory I will always cherish and it made me teary eyed. But I must admit this number has always meant a great deal to me for other reasons as well. My youngest Jasmine, now 21 years old, also loved and laughed at the dancing bears, especially the Queen Bear.

Everyone gets a thrill from the Rag Doll number and of course, as always, the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” is a crowd favorite. The synchronized, precise timing is absolutely stunning to watch. This is one of those moments where you know what is coming, but you still hold your breath as it happens. In the end, everyone erupted with great enjoyment at the accomplishment of this number. All the moments in this show are so beautifully executed. “New York at Christmas” is such a dazzling piece between the Rockettes, the dancers, the harmonizing singers, and the ice skaters. What a number!

This year, the Spectacular took diversity and non-traditional casting to another level, and for the first time cast a Black Mrs. Claus, who put some serious soul into her performance. Now, the Nativity scene is definitely a tear-jerker for me. It’s not just about the story of the birth of Christ and the wisemen, it’s the moving music. Once I hear the music for “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” I’m done; the tears are flowing and I am sobbing softly in the audience. This moment means so much to me. It is truly glorious! This fantastic production features a full orchestra and organ music, which truly transforms New York City into the Holiday season. When the cast goes into “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” I can’t help but agree. The holidays truly have a special meaning. People are kinder, more considerate and understanding, and many are grateful for the things they have and show compassion to those without. Go take someone you love to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, you will be so glad you did!

For more info, visit www.rockettes.com/christmas.

