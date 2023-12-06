Being conscientious about your holiday spending takes on added significance when you consider where your hard earned dollars go. One of the most important ways to uplift is by flexing your economic power and supporting companies that are created, owned and operated by African and African Americans. These purchases are more than just the presents; it’s about aligning your choices with values that resonate with you.

Your money, earned through hard work, can significantly impact these communities by supporting products and companies you trust. Thoughtful decision-making becomes pivotal, weighing not only product quality but also the credibility and commitment of these businesses to their causes.

Perfumes

KAYALI Eden Sparkling Lychee — 39 Eau de Parfum—by Huda Kattan

This fragrance drop stands out as one of the year’s finest. It belongs to the fruity floral category, featuring prominent notes of Blackcurrant, Sparkling Lychee, and Candied Violet. The top notes are of Blackcurrant, Sparkling Lychee, Italian Lemon, and Red Apple. Its heart reveals a blend of Rose Damascena, Candied Violet, and Jasmine Sambaco. The base notes linger with Sugared Amber, Cedarwood, Musk, Vanilla Absolute, and Sandalwood, delivering a truly captivating and nuanced scent experience.

Best Phone for Social Media 2024

PIXEL 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was designed for social media content creators. Complete with Goggle AI it also includes 50 MP camera, 48 MP ultra wide camera for improved macro focus and a telephoto camera zoom along with the 10.5 MP front camera for sharp selfies. And the Pixel 8 Pro camera delivers stunning photo quality from dusk until dawn with Night Sight and astrophotography.

Buy Black All Year

The BuyBlack Club is a thriving community comprising both consumers and merchants dedicated to breaking barriers, questioning established norms, and advocating boldly for the enhancement of economic sustainability among Black-owned businesses. Within this community, members actively participate by voting on partnering companies and sectors. They also influence the selection of products and experiences they desire access to, contributing significantly to shaping the economic trajectory of Black-owned businesses. Visit https://club.buyblack.org/login to join this impactful movement.

Want To Support Black Women?

Buy From A Black Woman

Black women have been leading the way in starting businesses, but annual sales for Black Women Business Owners are five times smaller than those of all women-owned businesses due to a lack of support and awareness. That’s where Buy From A Black Woman comes in. Since 2016, Buy From A Black Woman has empowered, educated, and inspired Black women business owners and the people who support them.

Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black women have the tools and resources necessary for their success. Through educational programs, an online directory, and funding, Buy From A Black Woman continues to grow as a trusted resource that supports Black women in business.

All African or African American Owned

Auvere

Founded by Gina Feldman Love, Auvere produces stunning 22 and 24 karat gold pieces, along with some silver and gemstone-laden items.

Love Vera

Specializing in lingerie, Love Vera is dedicated to supporting Black women in fashion and business.

Silver & Riley

Lola Banjo founded Silver & Riley, crafting handbags and other leather goods in Italy using premium leather. Banjo, a world traveler, draws inspiration from global influences in her designs.

Pipcorn

These snacks have earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list several times, offering a convincing reason to give them a try.

Karité

Focused on shea butter, Karité creates lotions and salves for the body, hands, and lips — perfect for winter. The brand, founded by three sisters from Ghana, is paving the way for other women and Black founders in the skincare world.

54kibo

Bringing African style into everyday life, 54kibo offers designs from over 54 countries in Africa, including lighting, rugs, furniture, and gifts for all occasions.

Edloe Finch

Founded by the husband-and-wife duo Darryl Sharpton and Jessica, Edloe Finch sells furnishings for every room in the home, including mid-century modern chairs, tables, couches, and more.

Linoto

Founded by Jason Evege, Linoto is a linen company that creates stunning linen sheets in the USA, eliminating the need to purchase from Europe or incur high shipping costs.

Ten Wilde

Founded by Tenisha Wilde and based in Los Angeles, Ten Wilde specializes in personalized jewelry, earrings, waist beads, and more.

Loci Wear

Loci Wear creates shoes for both men and women using premium vegan leather, maintaining an eco-friendly approach while aiming to protect wildlife and uphold top sustainability practices.

Bakes Cravings

Founder Craig Watson — a father — addressed his kids severe allergies by creating a delicious alternative. The online bakery sells 100% nut free items.

Egunsifoods

This is a delicious subscription-based soup and sauce company bringing the flavors of West Africa to your door. The New-York-based company specializes in a "grab-and-go" style soup.

