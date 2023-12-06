The Urban Professional Mixer (UPMIXER) is hosting its annual event, the Holiday Soirée, on December 9 at the newly opened Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel in Harlem. The event aims to promote networking, scholarship celebrations, and recognizing notable community leaders.

This year’s event coincides with the Starlight Awards, an evening dedicated to honoring outstanding achievements and contributions in the community.

UPMIXER brings together a diverse collective of Black professionals and organizations, including the National Black MBA Association, New York Empire State Medical Association, One Hundred Black Men, National Black Nurses Association, New York Urban League Young Professionals, National Society of Black Engineers, New York Association of Black Journalists, Black Data Processing Association, and National Sales Network.

The coalition had its first holiday gathering in 2016. Fast-forward to 2023, UPMIXER wanted to highlight people in various industries through an awards ceremony. The awards will raise funds for all of the organizations involved, along with scholarship funds.

“We wanted to ensure that we’re recognizing breakout leaders within this diverse ecosystem of professionals,” said George Sainteus, executive director of UPMIXER and board member of the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association and of the Harlem Tourism Board. “As part of our already-established mixer, we decided to honor some folks and that’s how the Starlight Awards were born.”

Sainteus said having the event uptown has great significance in continuing the legacy of Black professionals who are thriving in Harlem.

“Choosing Harlem as the venue for the Starlight Awards is a deliberate homage to the cultural heritage and recognition of the professionals who are currently making measurable impacts [and] echoing the trailblazers of the Harlem Renaissance era,” he said.

This year’s honorees include Jay Alexander Martin, founder of clothing company FUBU; activist Tamika Mallory; Larry Scott Blackman; Ebony Janice; Dr. Torian Easterling, former first deputy commissioner and chief equity officer for the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; former City Councilmember Robert Cornegy; Spectrum News NY1 reporter Dean Miminger; past president of Empire State Medical Association, the late Dr. Christopher A. Phang; Norville Barrington, president of the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association; and cosmetics company Estee Lauder.

“We have four pillars that we hope to accomplish with the event: We want to promote these organizations, fundraise, shine a light on breakout community professionals, and celebrate the holidays,” Sainteus said. “We want to create an ecosystem of Black professionals within the New York City ecosystem.”

