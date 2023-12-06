The Postal Service issued its 10th stamp celebrating Kwanzaa. Observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the annual pan-African holiday brings together family, community and culture.

The artwork for the stamp is a digital collage depicting three figures: a male drummer and two female dancers. The art was inspired by a live performance witnessed by the artist, Ekua Holmes, during a Kwanzaa event. Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Each year, millions of African Americans gather with friends and family throughout Kwanzaa week to honor the holiday’s seven founding principles: unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).

