Peekaboo Bear 10 Pc 18m+ Magformers, $19.99. This set is great for toddlers to explore tactile learning and hands-on magnetic play. Each Stick-O piece uses magnets that rotate, so creations always stick together. Build a bear, duck, and more. www.magformers.com

Playworld Treehouse 2+ Bababoo and Friends, $54.99. This 31-piece wood heirloom set has a treehouse, train, and characters. It is great for working on storytelling, logical thinking, roleplay, and motor skills. www.us.bababooandfriends.com

Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart 2+ Leap Frog, $49.99. Learn about food, numbers, and money while you wheel your pizza cart around and sell your pizza to friends and family. Lights and sound make this amazing cart even more special. www.leapfrog.com

Tranquil Turtle 0+ Cloud B, $54.99. This turtle will help everyone in the house get to sleep with its underwater melody, sound of waves, and underwater projections. Made from recycled fabric and a shell that can illuminate, this is a plush with purpose. www.cloudb.com

Solid Wood Counting Worm 18m+ TCG/Little Tikes, $19.99. Children learn to count to 10 with this cheerful colorful wood puzzle worm that has a base. Also look for the Solid Wood Animal Ark 12m+ $29.99. Noah and 14 colorful animals are on this shape-sorting ark. Makes a great first birthday gift. www.tcgtoys.com

Babablocks 1+ Bababoo and Friends, $38.50. This wood block keepsake set comes with Lion Bababoo. It is a green product made with eco-friendly packaging and nontoxic, water-based paint. www.us.bababooandfriends.com

You See A Girl, I See the Future Onesie Prinkshop, $35. These adorable messaged onesies are so soft. They make great birth or holiday gifts. Also, look for T-shirts by the same brand, such as New York Girl for little ones, $35. www.social-goods.com

Little Big Friends 0+ BTL Diffusion, $14.99 each. Tested for harmful substances, these 22 adorable little PVC-free animals are beyond darling. Each is soft and made from a leathery material. We played with Elliot the Seal, Martin the Penguin, Emilie the Turtle, Nathan the Polar Bear, Octave the Octopus, and Madeleine the Whale. The creatures were designed in France. www.little-bigfriends.com

Life in the Amazon Triple Fun Bouncing Activity Saucer 0+ Evenflo, $167.99. 25+ fun activities, playtime mat with toy bar, bouncing activity center, and cruising activity table make this the center of fun and learning for babies. www.evenflo.com

Blue Triceratops 0+ Wildberry, $35. With a knitted look like Granny made it, this adorable and super-soft blue and white dino is sure to become a transitional object. www.wilderrytoys.com