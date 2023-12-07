The holiday spirit was present on the historic East River waterfront this past weekend. Brooklyn Navy Yard’s sixth annual Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market took place on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. The community-driven celebration welcomed 200+ vendors in a 100,000-square-foot space, making it the biggest year yet. Although Building 293, where the festivities were held, is far into the yard, Saturday brought out about 4,200 people, while Sunday had about 3,000 people despite the rain.



The Holiday Market’s goal was to spotlight and support small BIPOC and women entrepreneurs, especially Black women-owned businesses. Ethnic diversity was evident in the crowds of attendees, which included Asians, white, Hispanic and Black people. “We are proud to empower our unique Yard-based businesses and bring together a community of vendors […] while welcoming New Yorkers and visitors from across the globe,” said Lindsay Greene, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. Her team worked hard to ensure the attendees and vendors enjoyed the event while supporting small businesses during the two days.



The diverse crowd was drawn in by a variety of vendors and activities at the largest pop-up holiday market in Brooklyn. Many vendors sold food, including one with a full bar, clothing, jewelry and accessories. There was a DJ, youth activities, and youth vendors selling clothing and food. According to Stephanie Baez, SVP of external affairs at the Yard, most people stayed for two to three hours. “We want to make this an all-day experience,” she said.



“The Next Generation Corner” represented the makers of tomorrow, strategically not excluding the young creators, Baez explained. One very ambitious youth vendor, Caisy Frank, is the 11-year-old CEO of her own business, Caisy’s Closet. She is extremely involved in every aspect of her company with her mother and manager, Sherese Shorter by her side. Frank revealed that she was inspired to start her own clothing brand at age 7. “My mom used to buy me a lot of clothes and I used to get my fashion from her, so I wanted to make people happy by finding their style for them,” she said. She and her mother were excited to be at the market for the first time. Frank shared her interest in studying cosmetology one day. She also shared her desire for pursuing entrepreneurship at a young age because, “I like to make people happy [when they receive their orders].”



The festive holiday market has an established partnership with The Lay Out, founded by Emily Anadu, who along with CEO Lindsay Greene, made their partnership official at last year’s holiday market. Anadu is grateful for a second year to impact entrepreneurs making money, networking, and growing. “When I think about this year compared to last year, my number one concern with the brands is always did they do well?” she asked. “Was it worth it for them to come out [and] haul their things from all over the city?”



The marketing and community leader started The Lay Out in 2020 after George Floyd’s murder. “Feeling that kind of isolation [from the shutdown] and then watching George Floyd be murdered was just too much,” said Anadu. The Lay Out was named after the Houston, Texas concept of “The Let Out,” not having to do anything but exist and be Black. Anadu aims to understand her vendors, especially the ones without the brick-and-mortar space. “I want them to know that I’m looking out for them and have their best interest in mind,” said the CEO. “I don’t do well unless they do well.”



Although she is pleased by the growth of 80 brands this year, Anadu’s priority is catering to her vendor’s needs. “The growth is great but more importantly the trust in The Lay Out is even more important,” she said. She strategically provided her vendors with their own section at the Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market. “I feel like I’m living my purpose,” said Anadu.



One person who is unapologetically living in their purpose is Yvette Ervin, also known as Chef Deliche. The celebrity chef, who helped rapper Busta Rhymes with his meal preps during his fitness journey, brought high energy to the market. The owner of Brooklyn Chckn ‘N’ Lbstr was inspired by her grandmother’s southern cooking. “By force of habit, I had to somehow get caught up in the kitchen,” said Ervin. The chef describes her experience at the holiday market as “amazing,” particularly because the restaurant’s food sold out on both days, according to Ervin. “Honestly, we had a really great turn out,” she said.

Ervin’s plan is to find endless opportunities to market her businesses, as well as gain more social media followers. Brooklyn Chckn ‘N’ Lbstr is in Brownsville, and Ervin believes, “if people know there’s good food there, then they’ll come check us out.” Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market provided the perfect space to promote her restaurant, and her future food services of mass distributed meal preps. “It’s about expanding, getting more customers and reaching more markets.”



