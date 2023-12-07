Silly Scents Smashups Dual-Ended Markers 3+ Crayola, $5.99. This playful pack has 20 nontoxic washable, broadline, color and scented markers. The scents include S’mores, fluffernutter, key lime pie, and plum pudding. www.crayola.com

Tracer Bot 4+ Mukikim, $37.99. The Tracer Bot detects and follows marker trails. This silly but super STEM toy promotes logical and critical thinking. www.mukikim.com

Fresh Inspirations Color Me Queen Coloring Book 6+ World of EPI, $9.67. Color in 64 pages of beautiful women from around the world to celebrate culture, ethnicity, and the female form. This coloring book is for kids and adults to enjoy. Also look for Fresh Inspirations Hip-Hop Vibes Coloring Book 6+, $5.97. From the Rock The Bells Collection of coloring books, this Hip Hop themed coloring book gives an education on where the beat began to where it is now. The Fresh and Fun Hustle coloring book is also amazing. World of EPI is a Black female-owned business. www.thefreshdolls.com

Opaque Colors VividPop! 8+ Ooly, $14.99. The pack consists of eight wild, water-based nontoxic paint markers that stay on porous surfaces like paper, rocks, cardboard, or wood. This is great for the young artist on your list. www.ooly.com

Rainbow 42pc Clixo 4+ Toyish Lab Inc., $59.99. A magnetic art set that allows you to create crazy creations in vibrant colors. They are Brooklyn-based. www.clixo.com

DIY Tie-Dye Chalkboard T-shirt Kit! 6+ with adult supervision Chalk Me Up, $34.99. This creative kit comes with a T-shirt, six pieces of chalk or chalk markers, a cloth, dye powder packets, bottles, disposable gloves, rubber bands, and a tablecloth. Great activity for groups, holidays, and parties. www.chalkmeup.com

Outer Space 3D Tunnel Book kit 6+ Eye Connect Crafts, $34.97. Get super-creative as you paint, assemble, and pose playing pieces in this unique artistic and innovative book. This is an exciting weekend project or vacation family activity for all. New independent female-owned company. www.eyeconnectcrafts.com

Bee Genius 6+ The Happy Puzzle Company, $29.99. This puzzle dice game teaches spatial awareness and strategic thinking skills. There are thousands of puzzles kids can do with this super-STEM game. www.happypuzzle.co.uk

Pixicade Unlimited with Sparks 6+ BitOGenius, $29.99. Design and create as many cool video games as you want and share them with this new game from award-winning Pixicade. Place the new Spark coins onto any Pixicade video game that you draw and watch them come to life in the app in seconds in your now-playable video game. The coins have sound, mega movement, and exciting powers. Sparks are also sold separately. www.pixicade.com