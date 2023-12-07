Positively Perfect Diana 3+ World of EPI, $24.99. Created by Dr. Lisa Williams, this is a beautiful 18-inch doll with long braids. Her plush body makes her a huggable friend and her storyline is inspirational for youngsters. We want her shoes! Also, Fresh Dolls Regine 3+ World of EPI, $17.99. This is for doll collectors. Regine has an amazing afro; clothing that a child can twist, wrap, tie, and knot; and stellar shoes. She can be friends with Barbie, but has her own super style and lux look. Collect all the dolls in the line like Keisha. This is a Black female-owned business. www.thefreshdolls.com

Molly Tripple F 3+ Triple F, $45. This plush doll is Soft for Cuddling and designed by a real female firefighter. She has brushable hair and removable fire gear. A portion of the proceeds go to support the Triple F Foundation, which helps female firefighters who are battling cancer and on-the-job injuries. The doll gear guide is informative and supercool. www.TripleFRescue.com

Surprise Powerz Codie “The Coder” 2+ STEM Generation, $49.99. This plush Black doll with pink glasses, a backpack, tutu, and orange hair makes coding fun for young girls. Codie has 75+ early-learning coder expressions, counting, sound effects, and singalongs. Kids can start with the positive soft doll and grow with the concept of coding and STEM. This is a Black female-owned business. www.surprisepowerz.com

Newborn Molly 18m+ Cry Babies, $34.49. Molly is a beautiful Blackdolly that is interactive with 20+ baby sounds and cries, and connects through a bracelet. www.crybabies.toys/en-us

Positively Perfect Kiara doll 3+ World of EPI, $22.97. Created by Dr. Lisa Williams, this endearing doll has amazing hair play and comes with a brush. The plush huggable body has a bright and positive outfit and calls to kids. Her feet are absolutely adorable. This is a Black female-owned business. www.PositivelyPerfect.com

Truly Me 18” Doll #113 and Book 6+ American Girl, $115. This short-haired, androgynous-looking Black doll has a friendly face and beautiful detail. The book has plenty of activities. Pop of Plaid Holiday Outfit, $40. The set comes with dress shoes, pants, a bow tie, button-down shirt, and more. www.americangirl.com

Crawling Miley 18m+ Cry Babies, $26.98 This is a magnificent must have baby doll that crawls and makes 35 realistic baby sounds! www.crybabies.toys/en-us