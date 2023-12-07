Disney Hocus Pocus 500 pc Puzzle 7+ Funko Games, $15. Colorful and cute cartoon puzzle with the main characters of the movie. www.funkogames.com

Puzzle by Numbers Map of the United States 5+ PlusPlus. Create all 50 states by following the enclosed pattern and placing each color on its matching number. Flip the poster over to discover more than 700 interesting state facts—flags, mottos, state capitals, and more. You can display your map anywhere—no glue or ironing required. Also look for the Learn To Build Big Activity Set, $44.99. www.plusplususa.com

Captain Teel Plunderlings 8+ Lone Coconut LLC, $39.99. The captain comes apart so you can change his accessories, hands, and heads. This cute creature is a cool collectible. www.plunderlings.com

Maya Flya El Grande Sayil 3+ Buena Unda Games, $24.99. There are more than 20 games and 50 uses for each flyer, handmade by Mayan Artisan partners in Guatemala. This is a Fair-Trade and Green Certified company that has a lifetime guarantee. They also make awesome hacky sacks. www.BuenaOndaGames.com

Tower Bridge 3D Puzzle 10+ Revell, $20. In about 3 ½ hours put together the 120 parts to build an amazing replica of London’s Tower Bridge. www.revell.de

Spin Flip Puzzle 8+ TCG, $17.99. Spin, flip, solve the unique, two-sided, 360º puzzles. Collect all the artistic masterpiece puzzles in the collection. www.tcg.com

Shashibo Battle Shapes Puzzle Game 8+ Fun In Motion Toys, $49.99. Create the most shapes with your limited edition Shashibo puzzle cube to win. One or two players can have a brainy battle. Also look for Forrest Shashibo 8+ $25. Create more than 70 shapes with this cool cube. Powered by 36 rare-earth magnets, this puzzle cube can be connected with others to build extraordinary structures. www.funinmotiontoys.com

Brontosaurus and Stegosaurus Fleece Stuffed Animals 3+ ISCREAM, $42 each. Squeeze their tummies and these plush will roar. They are exciting and inviting due to their colors and soft bodies. Also look for the giant T-Rex Fleece Stuffed Animal 3+, $65. Ferocious and fluffy, this makes an amazing prehistoric present. Large, soft, and very vivid. Kids will go wild for this plush companion that can double as a pillow. www.iscream-shop.com

Tamagotchi Uni 6+ Bandai, $58.99. Feed, bathe, explore with, play mini games, party, and travel with your Unique Tamagotchi in the Tamaverse. www.tamagotchi-official.com/uni-select/

Boop by Scott Brady 10+ Smirk & Dagger Games, $34.99. This fast, cute cat strategy game for two players is challenging and fun. Herd cat pieces on a quilted cloth playing board to win. www.smirkanddaggar.com