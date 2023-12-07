Mango Peach Spicy Fruit Spread Arawak Farm, $9.49. This spicy and sweet spread pairs well with poultry and cheeses—a delicious treat based on tradition, from a Black-owned business. www.vassellfoods.com

Cookies N’ Crème Stuffed Puffs $3.59. Marshmallow and cookie combo—yum. www.stuffedpuffs.com

Jerk Pepper Sauce Arawak Farm, $9.49. This Jamaican Jerk pepper sauce is an authentic blend that is a marinade for meats and is savory, smooth, and spicy. Also try their Sweet Ginger Basil Pepper Sauce, $9.49. This can be used as a delish dip, a super spread, or a marvelous marinade. Mouth-watering treats from a Black-owned business. www.vassellfoods.com

Queendom Reign Tea 2 oz Modestine, $18.50. This soothing, caffeine-free herbal tea blend for women contains holy basil, fennel, spearmint, and chamomile, and will relax you any time. www.modestine.com

Tree’ts 3+ Stuffed Puffs, $8.99. Two pepperminty marshmallows with minty, real milk chocolate filling are a holiday treat. They are super for holiday baked goods.