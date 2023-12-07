Shark Bite 4+ Pressman, $15.79. Snag the play fish with your rod and be the winner, but if the hungry shark jumps, you could be dinner. www.pressmantoy.com

Cake-N-Bake Challenge 4+ Hey Buddy Hey Pal HBHP, $29.99. Stack your colorful birthday cake pieces first to match your card and hit the bell to win a card candle. Win six card candles and you get to wear the chef’s hat. www.heybuddyheypal.com

Stackers Trio 6+ Tactrics, $27.95. A game for two to four players from the Netherlands. Be the first to puzzle and place all of your stackers and not tip the balance. Also look for Stackers Columns 8+. www.tactrics.com

Monopoly Scrabble 8+ Hasbro, $52.47. This is what you get when you mix the two classic games: an exciting mash-up. Also look for Monopoly Chance 8+, $19.99. by Hasbro. www.hasbro.com

Shout It Out 8+ Mukikim, $14.99. Shout out as many words matching the letter to the category cards in 60 seconds. www.mukikim.com

Green Team Wins 10+ Goliath, $13.99. Three to six players can play this fast card game of thinking like everybody else in 15 minutes. www.goliathgames.com

Coca-Cola Polar Rollers Game 13+ Funko, $.9 This winter themed game uses the adorable Coa-Cola Polar bears to roll and then match to score. It comes in a box with a bow for easy gift giving. www.funkogames.com

Unsolved Case Files Avery & Zoe Gardner Case 14+ Pressman, $26.97. Be the detective and solve all 3 objectives to crack the case! www.pressmantoy.com

Giant Monopoly 6+ SpinMaster, $29.99. Play Monopoly in 30 minutes on a huge board inside or outside with giant playing pieces. Go big and stay home. www.spinmaster.com

Inside Job 10+ Thames and Kosmos, $19.95. An insider is hiding in this mostly cooperative tricky card game. www.thamesandkosmos.com