’Tis the season to be jolly! Yes, be jolly!

We are allowed to smile, have fun, and share merry even though the world is darker these days and budgets for many are stretched. This year, more than ever, kids and grownups alike need moments of light and laughter. We need to create community and family.

Great games are less expensive than the price of some movie tickets and bring players together. Fluffy plush can make kids feel safe as transitional objects. Dolls allow children to role play. Art can be used for people to express themselves. Candles are a warm comfort with soothing scents. Items for self-care allow users to pamper themselves and feel great. Holiday gifts can bring joy for years to come and bring us closer.

Not all gifts have to be physical. This holiday season, if you would like to teach kids about giving or make a difference yourself, consider donating to a charity. Giving even a small amount can make a huge difference. The Amsterdam News Education Foundation (www.amsterdamnews.com/donate) supports organizations involved with arts and culture, baseball, childcare, and the nonprofit sector. Sanctuary for Families (www.sanctuaryforfamilies.org) is dedicated to the safety, healing, and self-determination of victims of domestic violence and related forms of gender violence. A third charity to consider is STOMP Out Bullying® (www.stompoutbullying.org), which is dedicated to changing the culture for all students; it works to reduce and prevent bullying and digital abuse; educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism, and hatred; and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country.

The items below are hot for the holidays and have been tested by the Amsterdam News Elves to make sure that they are fun, dependable, and safe. Prices will vary depending on where you purchase presents.

Communication is key to gift-giving—ask people what they want to get. Tell people what you want. Discuss your real options this year. You just may be pleasantly surprised.

Happy holidays to all and to all a safe, merry, healthy, and bright New Year. Happy shopping!

Like this: Like Loading...