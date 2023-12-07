Rebirth of A New Nation: The new moon in Sagittarius at 20 degrees contributes to the change in humanity’s perspective to see both the bigger and smaller picture, hear both sides of the story, and be the person who witnesses what happens. Since Mercury is in transit in Capricorn, here come the facts, figures, reports, transcripts, inventory, bill of rights, and history. What are some areas in your life that are missing facts and figures, where history is not adding up correctly? An explanation is in order along with a recommendation for inner standing for humanity. “If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree.” Michael Crichton

Capricorn: Sam Cooke has a song titled “A Change is Gonna Come,” which is the theme for this cycle week. Change is growth. When you reflect, like when Mercury retrogrades 3-4 times out the year, you can see your progress from a better perspective. When you first decided to follow your heart, and mentally got with the program and followed your heart’s passion, you didn’t know the ins and outs. You had to start and build from the bottom up through all four seasons of change. Progress builds your strength and character with discipline, and experience is always your teacher. In the days leading up to December 13, look on the bright side; you made it this far, keep progressing forward. Who is going to stop you?

Aquarius: This cycle week is all about cleaning, clearing, cleansing with much concentration to weed out what no longer serves value in your daily life. That means cleaning out your closet, and donating or contributing to someone who can use it. Yes, it’s a heavy-duty week, yet you’ve been here before, you know. Organization is key to focus and stay on your due diligence. From December 6 around 11:35 a.m. until December 8 around 10 p.m., romance, finances, and responsibility have you in high demand, so ensure there’s some you-time on the calendar as well. Invest your time wisely to accomplish the task at hand.

Pisces: Was a big surprise forthcoming? Neptune in Pisces filled the fish tank enough for you to swim around and find some hidden treasure. Neptune stationed direct on December 6, so pay attention to the slow-motion effects like a football replay on the big screen to see what really happened. Show and prove this week to reap the rewards. You must put in work. From December 8 around 10:35 p.m. until December 11 around 5 a.m., sitting there looking cute is not going to get you a meal ticket nor a complimentary ride without money in your hand. There is a test before you can proceed to the next grade just like in grade school.

Aries: What kind of mess is going on? Set the record straight this time around. Let folks gossip: that means you are doing something right, no need to entertain it. It is about getting what you need in order for things to work out. Follow your first thought, as this cycle week the feeling of going against yourself is stronger. You know what you need to do and say. Get over yourself. Follow your intuition and get involved to take the lead. From December 11 around 6:11 a.m. until December 13 around 10 a.m., there’s a time to act and there’s a time to sit back and gather the clues before acting.

Taurus: Old folks used to say “too many irons in the fire.” Who is in your immediate environment influencing you to carry out your mission? Certain beneficial information can come up around this time; be wise about with whom you share information. Some folks pretend to be your friend, mentor, guide, or sensei until they show their true colors. In the days leading to December 13, your six senses are your confirmation, so trust them. Partnerships, deals, offers, semi-legal matters and creating a new path are in your forecast. An end or completion is taking place.

Gemini: You are on fire and the pressure is on. Gemini, you are a task manager who loves mental stimulation to keep your tranquility at bay. A lot goes into putting things together, be it a routine, cleaning, decorating, looking for something, solving something, or inner standing something. The peace of stillness has its moment to aid and assist. From December 6 around 11:35 a.m. until December 8 around 10 p.m., financial gains, recommendations, advanced placement, and even creating a proposal for consideration of bringing your services into certain facilities are featured. Go with the flow—your ancestors are floating all around you, providing you with the resources needed.

Cancer: What’s the fuss about? What is truly in your heart to do, to create, make amends or forgive yourself, or simply let it go before it “eats you alive” as folks said back in the day. Look up at the stars; the stars speak to us. No time for slow motion, keep it moving. Kendrick Lamar has a song called “All the Stars,” listen to it or read the lyrics. From December 8 around 10:35 p.m. until December 11 around 5 a.m., it’s a time to make changes for your personal, financial, and social growth. The universe loves to grant wishes to provide humanity with the avenue to do so and be a service. What is your wish? Work towards it and results will come.

Leo: Why fight or work against energy when the universe is genuinely working with you to solve any matters at hand? Folks say oil and water don’t mix, so why try to see if they do? No need to waste your time. You have a foundation and establishment to build on. Expand it just like you envision. Apply your fuel to the vision and apply your monetary currency to the dream to carry out your mission. From December 11 around 6: 11 a.m. until December 13 around 10 a.m., it’s a cycle to go against the grind and be the disruptor in society. Saying “yes” is always the best answer to give. Take a stand and stand on your boundaries.

Virgo: When you flow, you glow. No need to do anything extra, you have been putting in the work. You will see rewards, compensation, or some payment approaching soon. This cycle week you mean business, and where there is business, there are deals, offers, and a body of people looking for your services. Checking in on your health also includes some form of exercise to keep your physical, mental, and emotional status operating at 100%, which helps you spiritually. You feel great when you do. Get what you need done this week. No need to waste time on simple-minded people with one-track minds who are not comprehending.

Libra: What skeletons in peoples’ closets are being revealed to you? Some information is being shown to you for a particular cause to wake you up. Use your words with a taste of caution, as Libra is in the south node until January 2025. People will always have something to say, and no response speaks volumes on certain occasions that can benefit you in the long run. From December 6 around 11:35 a.m. until December 8 around 10 p.m., when you sign contracts and operate in partnerships, know what you are walking into and sign nothing until you agree. Observation is key.

Scorpio: Short- and long-distance traveling is in your forecast, or if you are networking with people from a far distance. Working with a crowd of folks who love to meet you and listen to what you have to offer is instrumental to your growth. Your words are powerful this cycle week, and this can help change and shape folks’ lives due to the fact that they can relate. From December 8 around 10:35 p.m. until December 11 around 5 a.m., there is also a change within your personal life that may seem like a challenge. Remember, as you move towards higher heights of yourself, the old sheds away to form into something greater.

Sagittarius: It’s a time to make a power move in your life, as you’ve been in the waiting room before your name is called. Either you are “ready or not” like the Fugees song. Here comes the workload, are you ready for the job and responsibilities? It’s a great time to get into a new regime or routine to prepare for the work required and the things you need to do around the home. From December 11 around 6:11 a.m. until December 13 around 10 a.m., a change in your appearance, attitude, home, and business affairs might be called for. Build a solid foundation as if you are building your castle. Be a person of your word and stand on your ground.

