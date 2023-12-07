Cafecito Con Leche Candle Bonita Fierce, $34. Hand-poured in New York, this coconut soy candle smells like rich coffee. It burns clean for hours, making any room smell delicious. www.bonitafiercecandles.com

Under Construction II candle ArtistScent, $38. With notes of vanilla, sandalwood, and warm spices, this hand-poured candle packs a fragrant punch that was developed by the African American artist Ronnie Queenan and ArtistScent. The visual and olfactory fusion adds another dimension to the work. www.artistscent.com

Orange Series Candle Everything is Everything Lit By Lex, $34.44. Some notes in this candle are teakwood, sandalwood, ginger, amber, and cedar. The candle is vibrant, and the glass is beautiful. This Black female-owned business makes long-lasting, clean-burning candles. www.litbylexcandleco.com

Pumpkin Tobacco Candle LitRituals, $25. Fragrance notes of clove, pumpkin, tobacco, tea, leather, oak, and cinnamon surround this complex fall candle. www.litrituals.com

Woo Candle Oasis Soul, $30. 60-plus hours of burn with this deluxe, layered, handmade coconut wax blend. This Black female-owned company makes fragrant, fun items. Also check out their Southern Girl peach peony coconut soy wax candle, $29. www.oasissoul.com

Art of Tranquility Incense Sticks $14.99. Premium-quality citrus-coconut-sandalwood aromatic incense sticks by a Black female-owned company. www.endlessesthetiques.com

Queen Bee Beyonce Prayer Candle Buffalovely, $22 Unscented 8-inch candle ode to the Queen candle. They make a Radical RBG Candle, too, to celebrate the other queen. www.buffalovely.com

Revive The Noble Brand, $50. Eucalyptus, peppermint, and patchouli are some of the notes from this relaxing 16 oz candle. The scent fills a room without overpowering it. www.thenoblebrandco.com

Mountain Daddy by Nose Best, $22. Hand-poured in Brooklyn, Nose Best is a POC, queer, and women-led small business. Music and drink recipes are given for each fragrant candle. The names of the candles are fun. www.nosebestcandles.com