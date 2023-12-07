Jeweled Series Pepper Spray with Snap Clip and Key Ring 21+ Sabre, $12.99. Maximum strength red pepper spray with UV marking dye in a bejeweled pink case. #1 brand used by police and Santa’s security forces. Also look for the Pepper Gel in the black case with finger grip. (Note: This is not legal in every state.) www.sabrered.com

Pink Eyes Tote PopBag designed by Jonny Detiger by POPBAGSUSA, $375. Made in Italy but designed by you. You pick the leather panels and straps to go with your bag. They are perfect for travel because they pack flat. This specific bag is fun, fashion forward, edgy, and feminine. www.popbaggusa.com

DIY Natural Dye Kit by Laila Textiles, $50. Dye a silk scarf using plants and flowers with this all-natural kit. Create the perfect scarf and show your flair for fashion. www.lailatextiles.com

The Lunar Dial 14+ Morbid Network/Goliath Games, $24.99. This celestial strategy card game is based on the top true crime podcast “Morbid.” The game is for people interested in astrology, astronomy, and the occult. “Alter” the phases of the moon by how you cast your cards and collect them.

Premium 800 Upper Arm Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor by Beurer, $68. This amazing health tool has 15 features and a talking function. There is also smart health monitoring with app share data to get info to your doctor. This monitor works well for people who are blind or visually impaired. www.shop-beurer.com

Lucky Butterfly by Baccarat, $240. Iridescent and sparkling crystal butterflies are a Baccarat staple. Mom makes us feel lucky, so give a gift that makes her feel special every time she looks at it. www.baccarat.com

Hot Seat 10+ Dyce, $24.99. Find out who knows you best when all the players answer the cards pretending to be the player in the hot seat! What answer was really theirs? www.hotseat.com

The Mom’s Bucket List 15+ Flowjo, $49.99. This 100-card kit gives wonderful ideas for how to create great memories with loved ones. The game has sections for things to do, doing, and then done. www.flowjo.co

Cherapy-Therapeutic Heat Pillow 8+ Cherapy, $32. Made from cherry pits by a female massage therapist, this soft fabric heat- or cold-temp pillow is great for menstrual cramps, bruises, or muscle aches. Keep a few of the birthday ones in the house for great gifts at any time. www.cherapy.com

Inspired by Claude Monet, the Japanese Footbridge 7+ PlusPlus, $19.99. Learn about the artist and artwork with this beautiful Danish puzzle kit. Also look for Inspired Hokusai, the Great Wave puzzle, $19.99. www.plus-plus.com