After losing three straight games and falling to 6-8 two weeks ago, the Nets won four of five on their recent homestand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn spanning from November 25 to last Saturday, raising their record to 10-9 heading into last night’s (Wednesday) contest against the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

The Nets opened by defeating the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors before dropping a tough 129-128 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth game. Two days later, they bounced back and beat the Orlando Magic 129-101 on Saturday, led by forward Mikal Bridges, who had 42 points, 34 scored in the first half.

“I was ready—I was ready to play,” Bridges said of his fast start. “Just didn’t like that loss against Charlotte…We won three straight and just want to keep that win streak going. You know, you can’t, we definitely can’t lose games like that…We can’t just give away wins like that. It’s not like we’re a top team in the East, so you can’t just give away wins and that’s how it felt. We need every win possible and we just let that game go. Just relaxed a little too much.”

Bridges averaged 28.3 points over his previous six games before facing the Hawks.

“He was as frustrated and disappointed as I was after the Charlotte game,” said Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn regarding Bridges. “I’ve always talked about what are the things that make him special is his will to win. And at the end of the day, it takes a lot to get yourself ready to play and do the things necessary to win.

“And most nights, man, you can, not pencil, but pen him in that he’s going to be available, that he’s going to give what he has. I knew mentally that he was ready to get off to a good start. I just hoped the ball went in for him.”

Nets guard Cam Thomas, who was out 22 days and nine consecutive games with an ankle sprain suffered on November 8 in a 100-93 win versus the Los Angeles Clippers, returned last Thursday. Thomas, who was averaging 26.1 points per game in 10 games played before last night, picked up right where he left off, scoring 26 points in the loss to Charlotte and 20 points in the win against Orlando on Saturday night.

Nets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. also was back active on Saturday, leading Brooklyn with 11 rebounds, while adding 10 points and six assists. Smith had been sidelined for six games with a lower back injury.

“You just see it—you feel (Smith Jr.) and you feel his presence,” said Vaughn, “whether that is him picking up full court, whether that is him getting his own offensive rebound and putting it back up as the smallest dude out there, whether that is him cheering for his teammates.”

Nets forward Ben Simmons recently received an epidural injection as part of his recovery from a lower back injury and is scheduled to be reevaluated on or around December 16. He hasn’t played since November 6 and has appeared in only six games this season.

Brooklyn will host the Washington Wizards tomorrow before heading on a five-game road trip that begins against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, followed by the Phoenix Suns next Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...